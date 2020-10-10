‘Living gem,’ Louise Graham, celebrates her 100th birthday

October 10, 2020
Staff report
LUMBERTON — Louise Graham recently celebrated her 100th birthday with loved-ones during a drive-through parade held at her home.

Graham was born Oct. 1, 1920, and she attended Redstone Academy in Lumberton.

She married James Graham, who is now deceased. Graham has a daughter, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, “who love and adore her.”

Her family considers her the “living gem” and the “backbone” of the family.

“Her life epitomizes the kind of person she is, a Christian woman with integrity, generosity, a calm voice in the time of trouble and a joy to be around,” loved-ones wrote in a statement.