Era of COVID-19 highlights devaluation of education

The Halloween season is a time for scary things, perhaps even an opportune chance to confront our fears. In this chaotic and eventful year, there is no shortage of things to be afraid of and worries about the future of American education certainly warrant a place on the list.

We can spare the melodrama for a moment, but there truly is reason to be concerned. The COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of a nightmare, a bad dream that Americans will not awaken from until well into the next year. It has affected virtually every industry in the country, and it has spared education no mercy. In fact, it exacerbated many problems that already existed.

Inadequate funding, outdated schools, fluctuating test scores, social promotions and educational inequalities are all well-documented problems that pre-date the pandemic. Add to that partisan ideas about the direction of education programs in America and decreasing confidence in the system’s ability to meet its goals, and all the makings are there for a horror story about the devaluation of education in the United States. The effects of an unprecedented global pandemic are sure to make for even more disconcerting outcomes.

There seems to be little national consensus about the goals of the American education system. The U.S. Department of Education has four: “to build a solid foundation for all children to learn, reform the U.S. education system to help make it the best in the world, ensure access for all to a high-quality post-secondary education, and to make the Education Department a high-performance organization.” In contrast are the realities of long-standing and ever-growing educational inequality for children in the country, a system that socially promotes students, and one that leaves many K-12 graduates underprepared for post-secondary education.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, during the COVID-19 school closings, one in 10 of the poorest children in the United States had little or no access to technology for learning, leaving little doubt that students have been affected by the pandemic. But what is most scary is when, in another year or two, deficits in learning quality become glaringly evident. Prior to COVID-19, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Brookings Institution reported that productivity of public education had stalled, and many studies show that literacy rates are declining and that American students continue to lag their international counterparts in areas of math, science and reading. It is hard to imagine much future improvement when most schools haven’t functioned normally for the better part of a year.

The bigger question we should ponder is how valuable is education to our society? Long before the pandemic, schools were underfunded, teachers’ salaries still hang on the lower end of the spectrum, and educational funding is often held hostage to political agendas. As North Carolina looks at months of lost revenue because of the coronavirus shutdown, it is inevitable that state education budgets will likely absorb their share of the brunt. It seems that instead of “learning to do more with less,” sound educational investment should be a priority if we truly believe education is a cornerstone of future success.

In addition to misguided policy and politics, a growing trend toward anti-intellectualism is not doing much to increase the perceived value of post-secondary education in America. Growing debate continues for many as to whether higher education’s purpose is to develop a cultured citizenry or create worker bees to sustain a workforce desperate for skilled workers. And the pandemic has exposed a widening distrust in both media and authority, in science and expert opinion, and has likely given credence to those who argue “what’s more important, book smarts or common sense?”

Make no mistake, these are times like no other in modern history, so it is hard to predict what life after COVID-19 will look like, but if it is optimism we seek, then there are some likely positive outcomes. First, the national crisis has done more to bring innovation off the sidelines than ever before. The technology is available, although not equitable, and that needs to change. Technology already dominates our 21st Century lifestyles, and there is no reason for schools to embrace antiquated methods of instruction any longer.

This year, as summer ended and the traditional back-to-school time rolled around, we saw more appreciation for teachers than we did in years. We should not let that momentum fade; rather we should do more to support teachers, and not just with pats on the back, but bonuses in paychecks and better resources in their classrooms. And doubts about the value of college degrees should be cast aside, while parroted social media phrases like “critical thinking” and “do the research” return to their rightful places in scientific inquiry and away from irrational political debates.

If we truly believe that education is essential to the development of our society and the betterment of our people, then perhaps we should value it as such, lest we wake one day to a bad dream that could have been avoided.

James Bass is the executive director at the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]