Staff, volunteers, friends of the library, sponsors made Candy Crawl a rush of fun

Happy Halloween to all of our spooktacular readers across the county! Everyone at the Robeson County Public Library is wishing you a ghoulish good holiday with plenty of treats and not so many tricks. Our library staff has thoroughly enjoyed decorating our libraries for fall and sharing ghostly stories and crafts with the children. It has been a great source of happiness and laughter throughout the month!
We would like to thank all who attended our Halloween Candy Crawl. We hope you are enjoying your treats and reading your book today! Little goblins were treated to candy slides, craft bags, guessing games, free books, a dance station, candy apples, and a photo booth. All activities were socially distanced for safety and masks were required. If you missed our event this year, we hope to be back with even more surprises next year!
The Halloween Candy Crawl started as an idea among a group of staff who really wanted to make this holiday special for the children, given the difficulties they have faced during the pandemic. Throughout our planning, I started affectionately referring to them as our “BOO Crew.” A special thank you to Asia Carter, Amanda Mili, Audrey McNeese, Caroline Lloyd, and Lauren Piszczor for creating this event.
I also greatly appreciate our staff who helped prepare for or helped host our event. In addition to our BOO Crew, a huge thanks to Tammy Vincent, Joella Ford, Brandon Locklear, Patrick Parker, Sherry Oxendine, Kelly Mecifi, Karolyn Hammonds, Sandra Britt, Lolita McMillan, Joy Andrews and Jesseca Chavis. The event had some extra volunteers as well. Special thank you to Taylor Fountain, Cheryl and Randy Stone, Joseph Lewis and Shijia Li, Curt Vincent, Jay Ford, Carter McNeese and the Fairmont Rotary Club, and Linder Sammons.
We were very fortunate to have generous sponsors to help spread the Halloween spirit. Our event would not have been possible without their support. Thank you to our BOOth sponsors: Dr. Eric Mansfield, Scott and Gayle Bigelow, Breathe Free @ RCC and Respiratory Therapy Program, Councilman John Carroll, Councilman Eric Chavis, Councilwoman Karen Higley, Councilman Leroy Rising, Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Councilman Owen Thomas, FALL-IN MC, State Burner’s MC, State Farm — Josh Whitley Agency, and Unusual Outcomes MC. Thank you to our event and candy sponsors: Amy’s Academy of Dance Arts, City of Lumberton, Crime Alley Comics & Collectibles, Joella Ford, Fountain Computer Repair, Friends of the Robeson County Public Library, Brooke Hardee, Kemper Insurance — Jody Lloyd, Lauren Piszczor and Melissa Diamond, Cheryl and Randy Stone, Trustee Sarah Griffin-Greene, Robeson County Community Foundation, and Vertical Church.
As we recover from our Halloween sugar rush and fall into November, we want to tell you how thankful we are for our library patrons. We have enjoyed seeing so many of you return to the libraries. If anyone wants to sign up for a library card, you can stop by any location to register. We’re also open for walk-up service for copies, faxing, and remote printing. We are making appointments for browsing the shelves, computer use, and study tables. We have hand sanitizer, require face coverings, and keep everyone socially distant. So if you haven’t stopped by since COVID-19 started, consider visiting this coming month! We hope to see you soon!
Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.