What’s Happening

October 31, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•Nov. 26

Turkey Trot: The Robeson County Road Runners will hold a Turkey Trot at 8 a.m. beginning at the downtown plaza in Lumberton. The trot will include a 5-kilometer and a mile-long walk/run down the Rumba on the Lumber route.

Sweet Potato Pie: A virtual performance featuring all-female bluegrass group Sweet Potato Pie will premiere on the Carolina Civic Center’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.

•Feb. 27

Book’Em event: Book’Em North Carolina is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robeson Community College, located at 5160 N. Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.