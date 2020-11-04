Virtual workshop addresses grief and faith

Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two licensed clinical social workers will facilitate a virtual workshop noon Saturday that addresses grief and faith.

During the Grief and Faith Virtual Workshop, Shakeeta S. Torres and Veronica Hardy will review the stages of grief, the types of grief, how to incorporate faith, and coping skills to help you and your loved ones get through the holidays and fall season. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the workshop.

“Research shows that during this time of the year, symptoms of depression arise for individuals,” Hardy said. “With everything going on in the world today, this topic is so important.

“We are both passionate about this topic, and we hope you can join us.”

The event in the past received participation ranging from health-care professionals and bereavement coaching to licensed mental health counselors.

The workshop requires donations only and $20 for participants wishing to obtain a certificate of attendance. Individuals can register by searching for the event at eventbrite.com.

Links will be sent out to registered attendees before the event.

“You will leave feeling empowered, educated, and eager to share with others what you have learned about grief,” Hardy said.

Torres is a licensed clinical social worker/counselor from Dunn. She is the owner of EmPowered2Shift Counseling & Coaching Services, a faith-based mental health organization in Fayetteville. There, she provides counselling services to individuals and couples in Cumberland County and surrounding areas.

Torres is also an inspirational speaker, writer and life coach.

What drives and empowers her to continue to do what she is called to do is the fact that she is a survivor of physical and sexual childhood trauma who has transitioned from “Pain to Purpose.” She has been serving others through the marketplace since 2007 in the areas of hospice, elderly care, child protective services and mental health.

Raised in Pennsylvania, Hardy is a licensed clinical social worker, writer and professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She received her doctorate from Regent University School of Psychology and Counseling and her master’s degree in social work from West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Throughout her career, she has provided services in various clinical settings and has served as a faculty member in social work and mental health counseling programs.

Hardy grounds herself in reaching out to the community and creating awareness of social issues including child sex trafficking, racial disparities in schools, as well as intimate partner violence. More recently, she has sought to expand her outreach through the platform of a podcast titled “There is Power in Your Story,” named after a yearly empowerment event she organized for her community.

​Her 62-page, workbook style publication, “A Letter to My Sisters: Reflecting on God’s Promises,” discusses challenges, grief, and loss experienced by women across the life span and highlights biblical reflections on identity, coping and strength.