Monday is last day to apply for CARES for Arts grant

November 7, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Nonprofit organizations offering art programming have until Monday to apply for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants.

The North Carolina General Assembly recently designated $9.4 million in federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19. The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than 1 million people. In many counties, local arts councils will receive the funds and then subgrant a portion of the county allotment to eligible recipients.

Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Robeson County Arts Council’s website at www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org. Applications must be received no later than Monday.

Nonprofit organizations spending at least 25% on arts programming, unincorporated arts groups or LLC’s and individual artists are eligible to apply for a North Carolina CARES for Arts grant to offset business disruption and/or expenses incurred because of COVID-19.

The following expenses can be considered: paid salaries and benefits (including contractors), ongoing operating expenses, costs associated with canceling programs and creating virtual programs, and COVID-related safety and cleaning measures. Applicants must provide documentation as evidence for expenses. Documents such as receipts, bill/invoices, monthly financial statements and payroll ledgers will be considered.

Revenue losses are not considered for mitigation in this grant program. North Carolina CARES for Arts funding cannot reimburse expenses already paid for by other federal relief funds, such as PPP loans, direct grants from the NEA, and stimulus grants issued by the North Carolina Arts Council.

For more information, contact Vanessa Abernathy at 910-847-2787 or [email protected]