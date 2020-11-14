Two Christmas events set for Dec. 4 in Fairmont

Staff report

FAIRMONT — Although Fairmont’s “Twilight” Christmas parade had to be cancelled because of issues related to COVID-19, two other portions of the 13-year-old event still will be offered this year.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony and the indoor musical entertainment that follows are scheduled for Dec. 4 and will be livestreamed on Facebook, according to Charles Kemp, event organizer town Board of Commissioners member.

The event started with an after-dark “Twilight” parade featuring vehicles adorned with lights, bands and floats. Afterward a tree lighting ceremony, with singing, was held in Community Park, and the event was capped off by several soloists and school choruses performing holiday favorites before a live audience of several hundred people in the Heritage Center.

“I don’t believe an event this important to the citizens should be totally cancelled, especially when portions of it can be held safely,” Kemp said. “We are livestreaming both events on Facebook and will upload it later to YouTube so that anyone with a phone or computer will be able to enjoy it all without having to face any health issues.”

The tree lighting in Community Park on South Main Street is to begin at 7 p.m., and will be presided over by Mayor Charles Townsend.

The ceremony will feature the Rev. Dean Carter, Southeastern Regional Medical Center chaplain, reading the “Christmas Story” and two songs by soloist Lauren Miller. Carter and Miller will be followed by musical entertainment inside the Heritage Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kemp will serve as the master of ceremonies and will introduce soloists Ivy Page; Tamika Wiley of Durham; Brittany Lovett Pittman; Breana Lee of Lake View, South Carolina; Audrey McNeese; and Lauren Miller from Calabash. Each will perform selected Christmas favorites.

Anyone interested in viewing the 14th annual virtual Holiday on Main event should go online to the Town of Fairmont’s Facebook page @fairmontnorthcarolina. Anyone wishing to view the tree lighting ceremony in person will be able to do so by remaining in their parked cars at Community Park. There will be no audience inside the Heritage Center for the indoor portion of the event.