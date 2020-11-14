Carolina Civic Center to make Sweet Potato Pie a part of Thanksgiving menu

November 14, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

Concert premieres Thanksgiving

Staff report
The Carolina Civic Center will showcase “sweetgrass” band Sweet Potato Pie virtually on Thanksgiving Day. The performance will be available to view on the theater’s Facebook page. Courtesy photo | Carolina Civic Center

The Carolina Civic Center will showcase “sweetgrass” band Sweet Potato Pie virtually on Thanksgiving Day. The performance will be available to view on the theater’s Facebook page.

Courtesy photo | Carolina Civic Center

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center will serve up some Sweet Potato Pie this Thanksgiving as part of its virtual concert offerings.

The historic theater located in downtown Lumberton continues to present virtual concerts that have been pre-taped on its stage while the theater is closed to in-person audiences because of COVID-19 social gathering restrictions. These performances originally were scheduled as part of its 2020-21 season, and continue the theater’s commitment to programming during the ongoing pandemic and its related audience restrictions for performance centers.

The next concert is by the all-female bluegrass group Sweet Potato Pie and premieres at 7 p.m. Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day. It is conducted in partnership with the Robeson County Arts Council as part of its annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater series. This performance was filmed on the stage at The Carolina Civic Center Historic theater.

These virtual performances are premiering on the theater’s Facebook page at “Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater” ‪and subsequently are shared on its website at ‪www.carolinaciviccenter.com. The theater’s previous “Spotlight on Local Talent” Performance Series — eight installments — also can be viewed on its website. This performance is partially underwritten by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council.

Sweet Potato Pie has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade with their classy blend of Americana, bluegrass, country and gospel music mixed together in a style they call “sweetgrass.” Radio and TV are well acquainted with their “angelic” vocals from appearances on PBS, the Food Network and worldwide radio broadcasts.

Hailed as the “Lennon Sisters of Bluegrass,” their show revolves around their beautiful three-part harmonies, hard-driving instrumentals and down-home humor. With classic songs from Patsy Cline, Bill Monroe, The Judds and many more, along with their chart-topping original songs, audiences can expect a night of family entertainment.

While the concert is free, a donation link will be available to help support artist fees and production costs.