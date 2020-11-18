Four Robeson County artists among Artist Support Grant recipients

November 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Four Robeson County artists were among the 24 recipients of Artist Support grants.

Alisha Monroe, Joy McGugan, Kendreek Mitchell and Vibrina Coronado each were awarded grant money that will support their artistic and professional development.

The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, in partnership with the Robeson County Arts Council, Sampson County Arts Council, and the Scotland County Arts Council/Storytelling and Arts Center of the Southeast awarded a total of $23,100 to 24 artists in Cumberland, Robeson, Sampson and Scotland counties.

Local artists of varying disciplines received the grant. Projects included a variety of disciplines, to include visual arts, music and film. Grant recipient Brandon McLean, who uses the stage name Kyng Bea, applied for the grant after performing on the Arts Council’s virtual show “Hay Street Live!” A former American Idol contestant, Kyng Bea will use the grant to further his music career.

“I intend to release a Pop/R&B album composed of three-four songs,” McLean said. “This grant will allow me a head start on organizing my future music releases.”

Other Artist Support Grant recipients include Ayisha Aasiya-Bey, Laura Adams, Griffin Carrick, Justin Depue, Keith Dippre, James Gonzalez, Trent Holmes, Val Humphrey, Brett King, Josiah King, Dona Marlowe, Daniel Wesley McCloud, Miles McKeller-Smith, Brandon McLean, Zairis Miles, Gail Morfesis, David Riska, Lisette Rodriguez, Raul Rubiera and Ayana Washington.

“During these trying times the Arts Council understands the impact the pandemic has taken on our creative community,” said Bob Pinson, Arts Council interim president/CEO. “Through the Artist Support Grant, we are able to lessen economic hardship for artists as well as grow arts programming for our community.”

Artist Support grants are an important tool for a community that has been hit hard by the pandemic, according to the Arts Council. The financial assistance received from this grant will help artists to enhance their skills and/or business operations while ultimately allowing their work to be discovered by new audiences. Artist Support Grants are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

For more information about grants and subsidy programs provided by the Arts Council visit www.theartscouncil.com/grants