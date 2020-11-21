Museum of the Southeast American Indian aims to uplift, inspire with ‘Chicken and Pastry for the Soul’

PEMBROKE — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic some “Chicken and Pastry for the Soul” is being offered by the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

This video series is a spin on the successful book series “Chicken Soup for the Soul.” Inspired by this book’s goals of inspiring and uplifting readers, this video series aims to inspire and encourage audiences from a uniquely American Indian perspective by drawing from shared values and experiences to help people endure these unique and stressful times.

“I thought it would be a cool feature — something uplifting to counterbalance the urgency that’s in the news right now,” said Nancy Strickland Fields, museum curator and director.

Two videos from the seven-part series already have premiered on the museum’s Facebook page and have garnered thousands of views.

“I think it’s a huge indication of how people are needing these kinds of stories just as a way to connect and recharge our batteries during a COVID-fatigue phase,” Fields said.

The inspiration came from culinary artist Jamie Locklear, a Lumbee Tribe member who left the county and the region for 30 years but recently moved to Dillon, South Carolina.

Fields said when he returned, she visited Locklear, who cooked her chicken and pastry, a staple dish in Robeson County. During their conversation, Locklear shared the history of the dish, which piqued Fields’ interest.

“I was like, ‘That’s really powerful what you’re saying and I never thought about these things,’” Fields said.

Sometime after the dinner with Fields, Locklear began hosting brunch-cooking demonstrations, where he invited an intimate group to connect through cooking and sharing a meal. From watching the brunch, Fields decided to bring her museum staff as a team-building exercise, but with a chicken and pastry demonstration.

“When we left all of us were floating on cloud nine,” Fields said. “It was so cool how he pulled this together and I said ‘Wow, this is chicken and pastry for the soul.’ We were just in this euphoric state.”

Fields spoke with Locklear afterward about doing a video, and with the help of a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council, the series came to be.

The series is divided into seven parts, each roughly 15 to 20 minutes long and each featuring local people with American Indian roots.

Locklear’s video was the pilot episode for the online series. In his take he prepared the scratch version of chicken and pastry. He explores the origins of the dish that connects both French pastry techniques with Southern foodways and how the dish became an Eastern North Carolina American Indian staple.

Revealing the history of the dish also reveals American Indian cultural nuances and traditions that are inherent to the dish. This video touches on the debate of yellow versus white pastry and techniques of Sunday pastry versus Wednesday pastry. Most of all, the presentation is geared toward connecting family and community traditions that revolve around chicken and pastry.

“It’s very meaningful and layered, with cultural knowledge history, region history knowledge, and you just really have this cool way of engaging with people, and it’s warm and fun,” Fields said.

The series will feature topics that allow viewers to reconnect and be inspired by the values and behaviors that have sustained American Indian communities through other difficult times. The videos will offer a deeper understanding about each theme’s history, cultural practices and modern adaptations. The videos will also demonstrate resiliency and offer a moment of reflection to gain personal meaning.

“We’ve been through hard times before as a people,” Fields said. “One of the things we can draw from cultural, not just the Native people but from a Native place that inspires everyone, is this regional diversity where we share values and culture.”

The next video premieres 9 a.m. Saturday and will feature highly acclaimed and published poet Tonya Elk Locklear, who will read a series of poems that relate to American Indian Thanksgiving. In the video, she will offer a perspective of what it means to give thanks for all one has.

“It’s just kind of helping us get centered and into a good frame of mind as we go into the holidays, especially with a Thanksgiving that is probably going to be very nontraditional for most of us,” Fields said.

The series of seven weekly videos will run each Saturday through Dec. 19.

“These are intended for people just to sit back for a moment before they take their weekend on Saturday and just take themes of the videos, maybe the messages that the presenters are sharing or something that stands out to them and kind of be still, meditate on these things and draw strength and draw solace,” Fields said.

