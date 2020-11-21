Robeson Planetarium to be site of virtual holiday program

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Planetarium has scheduled a virtual holiday program that can be seen three nights in December.

“Season of Light” will show at 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. The program tells the story of how the holiday season and associated celebrations came to be.

“We will also discuss the Geminid meteor shower and the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn,” said Kenneth Brandt, planetarium director.

The program is suitable for all ages and is free of charge. It can be watched via Zoom. Use meeting ID 4601844271 and password 166884.

Send an email to [email protected] for more information.