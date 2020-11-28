Lumberton Recreation Department accepting letters to Santa until Dec. 21

November 28, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Children have until Dec. 21 to get their letters mailed to Santa Claus.

The City of Lumberton’s Recreation Department will be accepting letters until then on behalf of Santa, and he will respond.

Writers are asked to place their name and address on the letter so Santa knows where to send his response letter. Letters can be mailed to 1100 N. Cedar St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

All letters must be mailed by the Dec. 21 deadline, before Santa gets too busy.