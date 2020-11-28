Podcast by NC agency shines light on state’s rural areas, small towns

Staff report

RALEIGH, N.C. — A new N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources podcast aims to highlight North Carolina’s rural and small-town appeal.

“Hello NC: Stories from Main Street” is part of the department’s Hello North Carolina initiative. Hello NC celebrates the people, culture and stories of rural North Carolina through local voices and rich media. This multi-faceted initiative showcases stories about the diversity, traditions and richness of small towns and rural life.

Karl Galloway, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’s Marketing Team member, is the host of the podcast, which spotlights the residents, customs and culture of the communities surrounding designated Main Street towns in North Carolina. It focuses on hometown heroes and rural heritage, including foods, crafts, music and traditions. The stories represent the unique natural beauty and cherished culture of each community.

“We’re talking with North Carolinians about life on Main Street in our state’s rural communities and small towns,” Galloway said. “Across North Carolina, communities have used the Main Street Approach to transform their economies, leverage local assets, and improve overall quality of life.”

Each episode also features a companion article for listeners to learn more about the people who make the state’s main streets so special. The companion articles can be found at https://medium.com/hellonc/tagged/main-street.

The first episodes are available at https://anchor.fm/hellonc, and across all major audio streaming platforms.

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina.