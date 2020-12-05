Purple Door brings ‘The Littlest Angel’ to its new theater

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — The Purple Door curtain will open this month with eight showings of “The Littlest Angel,” a holiday Christmas musical.
“Purple Door is excited to offer a Christmas production once more, even under the COVID-19 situation,” said Jean Koonce, the theater’s artistic director.
The musical will be presented in Purple Door Production’s new, intimate theater space, located at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton. Showtimes are Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 17-18 at 7 p.m. Matinee shows will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 18-19.
The family show is based on the children’s book by Charles Tazewell. His classic tale of a little angel who transforms from a celestial pest to a shining example of angelic host, becomes a holiday musical, filled with Christmas songs and classic carols.
The tiny angel offers her only possession, a simple box, as a gift to the Christ child who accepts it over all the extravagant gifts from other angels and it is miraculously transformed into the Star of Bethlehem.
“This lovely show is the product of PDP’s Winter Wonderland Workshop, showcasing 10 talented, local young performers,” Koonce said.
Audiences also will be treated, each performance, to a pre-show of traditional Christmas songs, featuring local singers.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students ages 5-15. The audience is limited to 25 people per show, with reserved socially distanced seating. Tickets must be bought through Eventbrite.com at The Littlest Angel, or simply click the hyperlink on the Purple Door Facebook page.
This show is supported by grants through the N.C. Arts Council and with Grassroots funding via the Robeson Arts Council.
All COVID-19 guidelines issued by state government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Check the Purple Door Facebook page for complete guidelines.
Fans can visit the Purple’s Doors Facebook page to meet the cast and see behind-the-scenes specials. For more information, call Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000 or send a message via Facebook.