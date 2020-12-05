Bladenboro Historical Society puts dolls of the late Jo Anne Guyton Pait on display

December 5, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
A collection porcelain, ceramic, cloth and straw dolls will be on display beginning Saturday at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building in Bladenboro.

BLADENBORO — The doll collection of the late Jo Anne Guyton Pait will be on exhibit and for sell beginning Saturday in the art gallery on the second floor of the Bladenboro Historical Society Building.

Jo Anne was the wife of Sam Pait, founder of the Bladenboro Visual Arts Council Gallery.

The collection contains porcelain, ceramic, cloth, straw and other dolls, and doll furniture.

All proceeds go to the art gallery and the Bladenboro Historical Society. The gallery will be open 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and other days and times by appointment. To make an appointment, call 910-633-7982.

The Bladenboro Historical Society is located at 818 S. Main St.