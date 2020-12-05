What’s Happening

November 28, 2020
PEMBROKE — A Robeson County woman will shadow New York director, choreographer, playwright, actor and educator Muriel Miguel with the assistance of an Artist Support Grant.
The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland recently announced that Pembroke’s Vibrina Coronado was one of 24 artists in the region to receive the grant, which is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The Council, in partnership with the Robeson County Arts Council, Sampson County Arts Council, and the Scotland County Arts Council/Storytelling and Arts Center of the Southeast, awarded a total of $23,100 to the 24 artists in Robeson, Cumberland, Sampson and Scotland counties.
The grants support artists in varying disciplines who wish to enhance their skills and/or business operations while ultimately allowing their work to be discovered by new audiences.
Coronado, 63, was awarded $1,000, and she will use the funds to gain invaluable skills from Miguel that she hopes to bring back to Robeson County. Half of the money is to be used to register for Miguel’s program and the other half will pay expenses incurred traveling to New York.
Miguel is best known for establishing the Spiderwoman Theatre, an American, indigenous women’s performance troupe that blends traditional art forms with Western theater. Based in Brooklyn, she has directed almost all of Spiderwoman’s shows since the troupe’s debut in 1976. Since then troupe members have written and produced more than 20 original works for the theater.
“She’s been performing since she was a child,” Coronado said. “She started off as a dancer, and after not finding a lot of roles for a Native woman, she decided to create her own company.”
The same can be said for Robeson County, Coronado said.
“There’s not a lot of local stories being told in Robeson County,” she said.
While shadowing Miguel, Coronado will learn how to administer her own “Material Witness” workshops for women and men who have experienced domestic violence in Robeson County. The workshops explores personal and family stories of violence and the healing journeys of Indigenous women in the global community.
“They put together fabric pieces that symbolizes their experience — both the not so good parts and the healing parts — and then they add words to that, and then those things become a part of community performance,” Coronado said.
She also will learn America Indian and indigenous actor training techniques that will focus on getting into character and performance with the body, spirit and mind.
Miguel has worked with the Center for Indigenous Theater in Toronto developing this training, among other places, Coronado said. The training entails voice works, movement, characterization and more.
“There’s a lot of actor trainings out there, but most of it is Western, white European culture based,” she said. “My focus is on Native American actor training.”
Coronado is Lumbee from her mother’s side and part Mexican-American from her father’s side, which is why she finds it most important to focus on telling the stories of local ingenious peoples.
“I am very interested in local stories and developing all of those performance stories,” she said.
Most of Coronado’s theater experience comes from the costume side, designing for films like “Phantom of the Opera,” and “102 Dalmatians.” For the past five years she has focused on writing and directing.
Because of COVID-19, Coronado has yet to travel to New York but she participated in Zoom rehearsals.
“I don’t know if I will go anywhere. It will depend on COVID,” she said.
Alisha Monroe, Joy McGugan, Kendreek Mitchell are the other Robeson County recipients of the Artist Support Grant.
For more information about grants and subsidy programs provided by the Arts Council visit www.theartscouncil.com/grants.