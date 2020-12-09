Carolina Civic Center to offer annual Christmas show online only

Staff report
The Carolina Civic Center’s annual “A Robeson County Christmas Show” will be virtual this year and offered Friday through Dec. 20 and Dec. 25.

LUMBERTON — With the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater closed to live audiences because of the governor’s executive order greatly limiting in-person crowd sizes, its annual “A Robeson County Christmas Show” will temporarily be transformed into a virtual streaming link option to be bought and viewed with family and friends.

“A Robeson County Christmas Show Virtual Special” will include a mix of new performances and top-rated selections from last year’s edition. Featured artists recorded on the theater’s stage for this year’s show include Lakota John, Alexis Jones and Kendrix Singletary.

Links for the annual holiday musical revue will be available for $15, and will be valid for the entire purchased date. The special can be viewed on demand during the 24-hour window, after which it disappears. Dates include Dec. 18-20 and Dec. 25.

There will be a link to view the stream and ticket purchase confirmation email. An email address is needed to receive the streaming link. Streaming links can be purchased through the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com or by calling the theater at 910-738-4339 between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

The annual Christmas show, now in its ninth year, has become one of the region’s most popular holiday traditions, with 10 performances selling out last year.

To continue the community spirit, the theater’s supporters and fans are encouraged to take photos of themselves, families and pets in front of their Christmas decorations — in holiday-themed sweaters and pajamas, if the spirit so moves — and post or tag the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater on Facebook.

As a special bonus, ticket purchasers will be entered into a $50 gift card drawing announced at the conclusion of each show on the theater’s Facebook platform at Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

This show is supported in part by a grant from the Robeson County Arts Council.