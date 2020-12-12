Purple Door Productions achieves goal of finding its own studio space

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Purple Door Studios is on its way to becoming a fixture in downtown Lumberton. The theater space will house locally produced shows using regional talent, and will be the site of voice and acting classes, and workshops Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Courtesy photo The stage is installed at Purple Door Studios, the space that holds Purple Door Productions, in downtown Lumberton. The theater company soon will present its first show, “The Littlest Angel.” Courtesy photo Related Articles Purple Door brings ‘The Littlest Angel’ to its new theater

LUMBERTON — The local nonprofit theater company Purple Door Productions has found a home in downtown Lumberton.

Purple Door Studios is located at 215 E. Fourth St. The theatrical milestone is years in the making, said the theater’s artist director, Jeanne Koonce, when she reflected on the vision she and her partners, Erin Elliott, Lance Carter and Jacob Barton, had.

“It’s kind of like getting your own home,” she said. “Literally, that’s what we’ve got, our own home.”

From the production company’s conception eight years ago, the goal has always been to acquire a space.

“We are now at a point where we felt like we had to develop a big enough audience space so that we would be able to support ourselves, and not only that, we wanted to be able to do shows that would have a longer run,” Koonce said.

The goal was revisited this year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic when theaters across the country were forced to close for safety reasons. Koonce saw the timing as “serendipity.”

“That gave us breathing time,” Koonce said. “It literally forced me to stop. By stopping I started organizing and doing things I haven’t been able to do for a long time.”

One of those things was looking at theater locations.

Over the years, the theater company has developed a solid relationship with Robeson Community College, and that allowed them to hold shows at a discounted rate at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium.

“We had a really good partnership with RCC but they were wanting to use the space more,” she said. “We were doing shows that would only last a week because we were being offered a reduced rate, which is nice but its not our stage and the college needed it for other things.

“We knew we wanted to get to where we could be viable to make shows that could run two maybe three weekends.”

Koonce resumed the search for spaces this summer and connected with downtown businessman Dick Taylor, who offered the Fourth Street location, which Koonce was able to secure in September with the help of a grant through the CARES Act.

“When I and my partner Lance walked into the building, we were like ‘Oh my god,’” she said. “This is exactly what we had wanted.

“I called Erin and said ‘Remember when we first started this thing back in 2012 and we listed what we wanted in a building in an almost perfect world?’ I said ‘Yeah, well I just walked in it,’” Koonce said.

Koonce knew she would have to create the theater space inside of the building but felt that the bones where there.

“That’s what you do when you’re trying to create a black box theater or a coffee house theater or a cabaret theater,” she said.

The theater will be an intimate space that includes a lobby area and can seat an audience of about 130-150 people. There’s also room to spread out and place café tables to give the feel of a traditional coffee house theater, which is Koonce’s vision for the space.

There’s still a lot of curtains to be placed, but the stage is up and a lobby area has been sectioned off. The backfields and dressing rooms also have been set up.

“We’re installing lighting,” Koonce said. “Now most of it is cosmetic, putting up pretty curtains in the front windows and decorating for Christmas.”

One of the greatest gems for the space is the fact that it has storage space on-site for props and production equipment, a luxury most theaters do not have. Purple Door Productions had been storing equipment at storage facilities for the past eight years.

“People don’t realize how much you need something like that,” Koonce said. “Very few places, including regional theaters, have their own storage facility at the site.”

In addition to producing shows, the space will serve as a setting for voice and acting classes, and workshops.

In the future the Purple Door team hopes to partner with local downtown restaurants to collaborate for dinner theater events.

“We can do all of these things we couldn’t have never done before,” she said.

Purple Door fans will have their first chance to see and experience the theater during Purple Door Studios’ first production, “The Littlest Angel.” Showtimes are Wednesday through Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Matinee shows will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 19-20.

“We’re excited to introduce the stage,” Koonce said.

