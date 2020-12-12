Celestial wonders to fill the night sky of December

Courtesy photo Shown is a time-lapse photo of the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Every 20 years or so, Jupiter “laps” Saturn, in the same way that Earth does Mars every 26 months, allowing for both planets to be in the same field of view under low magnification. Brandt

There are two very good reasons to keep your eyes on the skies this holiday season.

This is my favorite time of year to talk to people about looking up after dark, owing to the rich musical traditional carols mentioning stars, comets and other celestial happenings. To celebrate the Robeson Planetarium is offering two holiday programs featuring “Season of Light,” a program all about this time of year and why celebrations happen all over the world.

Like all of our recent programming, we are virtually presenting on Zoom at 8 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 19. The Zoom meeting ID is 4601844271 and password is 166884.

THING ONE: THE ANNUAL GEMINID METEOR SHOWER

The Geminid meteor shower is an annual meteor shower that is extremely regular in its timing and can potentially be visible for days in the late-autumn sky, depending on weather and location. The Geminid meteor shower is named after the constellation Gemini, which is located in roughly the same point of the night sky from where the Geminid meteor shower appears to originate.

In late autumn or early winter that means viewing the spectacular light show with eyes pointed straight up in the night sky. Geminids are pieces of debris from 3200 Phaethon, a rocky skeleton of a comet that lost most of its outer covering of ice after too many close encounters with the sun. Each December, Earth passes through the debris cloud left by the comet and sand-sized specks enter the earth’s atmosphere producing a spectacular show of “falling stars.”

The peak nights of the 2020 Geminid meteor shower are expected to be Sunday night until dawn on Monday. Geminid meteors tend to be few and far between at early evening, but intensify in number as evening deepens into night. The peak time for this year’s display is predicted to be 8 p.m. EST, so the meteors should be visible anytime after Gemini rises, about 7:15 p.m., until dawn Monday.

East Coast residents of Canada and the United States will have the best viewing that night into the early hours of Monday, but as Geminids are a “long tail” event, expect additional views growing less spectacular several days or nights before and after the peak. This means that if it happens to be cloudy on Sunday night you’ll still see many meteors on the closest clear night after that.

THING TWO: GALILEO’S PLANETARY CONJUNCTION

The planets Jupiter and Saturn are closing in on one another now. You can see them about 6 p.m. local time in the southwestern sky. As each day passes until the night of the conjunction, Dec. 21, they get closer and closer to the southwestern horizon. On Dec. 21 they will only be about 15 degrees above the horizon, so this will be hard to see unless you have a clear view of the horizon. On that night, they will only be separated by 12 arcminutes in the sky. Unless you have excellent vision, they will appear as one object.

The last time these two got this close was 1623, during Galileo’s lifetime.

So what’s going on here? Jupiter and Saturn are both planets that orbit the sun. Because Jupiter is much closer than Saturn, it moves faster in its orbit. This means that every 20 years or so, Jupiter “laps” Saturn, in the same way that Earth does Mars every 26 months. If it happens to be cloudy on the Dec. 21, you’ll still see Jupiter very close to Saturn for the few days on each side of the conjunction. On Wednesday and Thursday, a very thin crescent moon will be just below and above the pair, respectively.

If you happen to have a pair of binoculars, or a telescope, this is an excellent target for your instrument because both Jupiter and Saturn will be in the same field of view under low magnification.

Also, the Robeson Planetarium, in partnership with the Buehler Planetarium in Florida, will be hosting a live event that evening via the internet. To register and attend this event, go to this link: https://tinyurl.com/robplanetconjunction.

This is the best time of the year to go out, look up, and contemplate the profound beauty to be found in the sky above you. Just remember that you should dress for the weather, and be patient with our fickle weather.

Ken Brandt is the director of the Robeson Inflatable Planetarium