Robeson County Arts Council to present ‘River Voices’ virtually because of pandemic

December 12, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
<p>Abernathy</p>

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council joins other local arts organizations in switching from live to virtual platforms for presenting the arts.

The Arts Council is presenting the “River Voices” concert series to the public via YouTube and Facebook.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused everyone in the arts world to re-evaluate how we do business” said Vanessa Abernathy, RCAC president. “The arts community throughout the state and nation have turned to the virtual world to support the arts.”

The 2020 seven-town concert series ended featuring outdoor venues with Lakota John in Rowland, Bella Venti in Lumberton and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Jazz Ensemble in Red Springs and Fairmont. Videos of Rowland, Red Springs and Fairmont include remarks from their respective mayors. Each video includes an aerial view of the town and landmarks, and features local musicians.

The arts council hopes to record concerts in all seven of its target towns for 2021: St. Pauls, Red Springs, Lumberton, Pembroke, Fairmont, Rowland and Maxton.

Abernathy said the RCAC is “looking for outdoor locations for filming, we’re inviting the mayors of each town to welcome the audience and we’re also interested in finding new artists to feature. I’m hoping that each of our River Voices concerts will promote partnerships with small businesses, municipal governments and the Robeson County Arts Council.”

This is the fourth year the Robeson County Arts Council is sponsoring the River Voices concert series.