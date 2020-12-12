Robeson County Arts Council to present ‘River Voices’ virtually because of pandemic

Christmas lights, candy canes, tinsel, oh my!

The holiday spirit is alive and well at the Robeson County Public Library. We hope you and your family will visit your local library this month and pick up a stack of books and movies to enjoy as the temperatures drop. Our libraries are welcoming patrons by appointments for browsing our shelves, computer use and study tables. This keeps the number of people in the building limited, making sure we can give everyone plenty of room to stay safe. It also allows us dedicated time to clean shared surfaces and equipment between visitors. We really appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding with our COVID-19 procedures.

Speaking of holidays, since we are unable to operate our Robeson Reads outreach program at the moment, we are offering the community the opportunity to check out the Outreach Department’s holiday books! You can add up to five of these wintry books to your order at the Main Library. They’re on a black cart by the front desk. There are some wonderful stories available on this cart. This would be perfect for an afternoon with the grandkids or if you’re a teacher and want to record a story for your students to enjoy.

While we all wait for COVID-19 conditions to improve, consider helping the library plan for a brighter future. We are developing a new strategic plan that will shape our library services over the next five years, starting July 1, 2021. Your input as a community member, whether you use the library or not, is so important to this process. We want to know what you want for your community and from your library system.

Our planning consultant, Dr. Anthony Chow, has a community needs assessment survey. It only takes 10-15 minutes to complete. You may pick up a paper copy at any RCPL location or go to this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rcplcnageneral. If you complete the survey by Dec. 31 you can be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa card!

One of the questions on the survey is if you would like to see RCPL join the NC Cardinal consortium. This consortium was founded in 2010 with the shared vision to make “the combined resources of North Carolina’s public libraries available to all people of the state through a shared catalog and a statewide library card.” In 10 years, more than 7.2 million items are available to members and 52 North Carolina counties have joined. If RCPL joined the consortium, our local patrons would have access to far more materials than we could ever house or fund locally.

For comparison, our total collection — physical and digital — holdings in June 2020 was under 250,000 items. Gaining access to NC Cardinal collections would be 96% more items than patrons currently have locally. Joining NC Cardinal does not change any local library locations, administration, governing bodies, etc. Our staff would work with the Cardinal system to facilitate resource sharing and getting materials for our patrons. Please take time to truly consider this program.

To find more information or see what the Cardinal catalog looks like, visit statelibrary.ncdcr.gov/ld/nc-cardinal. Thank you for helping us make the library better for the community. This project is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-246155-OLS-20).

Starting Jan. 1, all RCPL campuses will be smoke-free. At its November meeting, the Library Board of Trustees, adopted a smoke-free library policy to expand protections to the health and well-being of library staff and patrons. The previous policy banned smoking inside facilities and in our doorways. The new policy extends to all pathways or walkways leading to or from the library premises. For the main library campus, this includes the sidewalks bordering the library and the Townsend building on First Street and Chestnut Street. No one may smoke in our grassy areas, including the adjoining garden at the main library or in our parking lots. All tobacco products and electronic cigarettes are prohibited. This decision was made because of the shared belief that it is not acceptable that patrons, especially children, or staff be required to walk through smoke to reach their vehicle or any other destination on the library premises. Signage will be added to all locations. We hope that this change will make our patrons feel more welcome at our libraries. The full policy is available on our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org.

We would like to thank the Town of Pembroke for generously including the Pembroke Public Library in their CARES Act funding plan. To support our students learning remotely, they funded 10 Chromebooks, 10 mobile desk units, and three desktop computers to add to our technology at the Pembroke Public Library. We are calling this our Pembroke Public Library Learning Lab. Students interested in using these resources can have their parents call ahead for an appointment or stop by to speak with Tammy or Jesseca. They will be happy to connect you and your student to a device and study space.

We are sending Grab ‘N’ Go bundles out to all libraries! Please make sure to stop by and pick up a free bundle of books to keep. This is our way of saying thank you for being a great patron during a hard year.

All libraries will be closed Dec. 21-26 for the Christmas holiday. The libraries will also be closed on Jan. 1 for New Years Day. Even if the buildings are closed, library materials are available 24/7 through e-INC and NC Kids Digital Library. Links to both digital library platforms are on our website. I recommend downloading the free Libby app if you are going to use the digital libraries.

Lastly, in support of NC Vision Zero Robeson County, we want to encourage everyone to travel safely this holiday season! For more information about this effort, visit ncvisionzero.org/robeson-county-vision-zero/. The three main causes of traffic deaths can be prevented. Please buckle up, respect the speed limits, and do not drink and drive! You matter to us.Travel and enjoy the holidays safely, and we look forward to celebrating a new year with you!