Zeta Amicae of Lumberton receives Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s Century of Service Award

LUMBERTON — ‘Tis the season of goodwill and giving, and the Zeta Amicae of Lumberton’s goodwill and giving has earned them the Century of Service Award by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Zeta Amicae of Lumberton serves under the auspices of Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter, also of Lumberton. Zeta Amicae of Lumberton are an auxiliary of women who do not have college degrees, yet share the mantra of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., led by the International Centennial President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker.
The mantra of the parent sorority includes scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood, all attributes the auxiliary shares according to its president.
“Our community service has included Adopt a School, which is Knuckles Elementary School,” Mary McNeil said. “We have adopted needy families at Thanksgiving and Christmas. We have made donations to disabled veterans, the Gibson Cancer Center, the March of Dimes, and the Southeastern Family Violence Center.”
The auxiliary also has helped provide back-to-school supplies to students within the county, provided scholarships and worked with displaced families after hurricanes.
“After Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, we volunteered to cook and feed the hungry and to pass out food and needed supplies,” McNeil said.
Zeta Amicae of Lumberton currently has 26 members and has served the community of Lumberton for 37 years.
Members of Zeta Amicae of Lumberton include Atha McArthur, Dorothy Roberts, Felicia Hill, Janet Graham, Latoya Smith, Rebecca Geneis, Ruth Allen, Shawntei VanDye, Tonya Fennell, Veronica McCloud, Mary McNeill, Hazel Kennedy, Legretta Harlee, Dominique McLean, Earnestine McCall, Harrier Green, Kimberley Billing, Patricia McEachern, Roberta Grissett, Sharon McKoy, Tonya Walker, Treetre Cain, Willa James, Gloria Stephens and Margaret McKoy.
Each member of the Zeta Amicae Auxiliary received a commemorative Centennial Silver Coin that reads, “Transforming Lives for 100 Years. We celebrate your leadership in our Centennial Year 2020. Thanks for sharing our mantra and for being community conscious and action-oriented.”
“I couldn’t be prouder of these ladies,” said Sharon Scott, president of the Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter. “They are happiest when they are doing for others and they do service very well.
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. celebrated its Centennial in 2020, having being established on Jan. 16, 1920, on the campus of Howard University in Atlanta.
“To be named the Century of Service Award winners is the highest accolade because those of us that are here now will not be around for our next centennial,” Scott said. “This is truly an honor and we are immensely proud of Zeta Amicae of Lumberton.”
The advisors and members of Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter that meet monthly with the Zeta Amicae of Lumberton are Patricia Blue and Lavonda McLaughlin.