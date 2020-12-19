We should work daily to bring peace into our lives

“Then happy, singing on your way, Your world will change from night to day; Your heart will feel the message real, Of peace on earth, good will to men.”

These are the final words of “I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day,” a Christmas carol based on Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1863 poem. And if we can only take away one thing this holiday season, my hope is that the last line will echo throughout our nation.

Longfellow’s poem reads with all of the hope and optimism that the season brings, but also it wishes us the greatest gift that we can be grateful to receive — the promise of peace. It is important to note that the poet’s words were borne out of grief and despair, and a glimmer of hope.

The poem was written on Christmas Day in 1863, and as you probably know the refrain “peace on Earth and goodwill to men” is a reference to the gospel of Luke 2:14. When Longfellow wrote the poem, he had just heard the Christmas bells during the American Civil War. “The hate is so strong and mocks the song of peace on earth, good will to men,” he said. Having witnessed the savagery of war, he included the final line in hopes that peace among men would return.

Two years before penning the famous words, Longfellow lost his wife to an accidental fire, and then in 1863, his son Charles Appleton Longfellow was severely wounded in battle, and although he survived, his days as a soldier were finished. Longfellow’s wish for peace was not just for mankind, it was also a desire to see an end to his own personal suffering. Many this year can relate on both personal and global levels to Longfellow and his longing for peace.

Striving for peace is something we long for all year, but it is during this time, the end of the year and in the presence of the most significant gift-giving period, that we seek it most. The guarantee of peace was so strong in 13th century Scandinavia that it became legislation. In an effort to extend the “The Peace and Truce of God,” established by the Catholic Church in the middle ages, a Declaration of Christmas Peace was made an essential part of the Christmas tradition in Finland. In fact, violators of the declaration were given harsh punishments. The Declaration of Christmas Peace has been broadcast on the radio in the Finnish city of Turku since 1935, and on television since 1983.

The question of global peace has historically been one of debate. In a 2015 Time article called “Is World Peace Possible,” this was offered: “Genuine ‘world peace’ — meaning effective consensus regarding shared sacrifices as well as voluntary cooperation — is theoretically possible.” And so it rests upon each one of us, not by government intervention or legislation, to make peace possible.

As we conclude what has arguably been a less than peaceful year, let us reflect upon what it means to actively pursue peace. Perhaps global peace is a fantasy, but there are things we can do daily to bring peace into the lives of ourselves and others. We can be more inclusive of others, we can share more, we can work for equality, and maybe we can just be a little nicer to each other. We can also be more grateful for the presence of others in our lives.

May peace be with you this holiday season, and may we open the doors to a new year, patiently, purposefully and with peace in our hearts and minds.

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]