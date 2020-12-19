What’s Happening

•Dec. 19-20,

Littlest Angel: “The Littlest Angel” will be presented at Purple Door Studios, located in downtown Lumberton at 215 E. Fourth St. Showtimes are Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 19-20, 25

Christmas show: A Robeson County Christmas Show will be held virtually by the Carolina Civic Center. For tickets and access information, call 910-738-4339 between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

•Dec. 19

Honoring veterans: A Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor veterans will take place at noon at Gardens of Faith Cemetery, located at 5190 N. Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

•Dec. 19-20

Comic show: A Holiday Toy and Comic Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

•Feb. 27

Book’Em event: Book’Em North Carolina is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robeson Community College, located at 5160 N. Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.