Robeson County Arts Council announces recipients of subgrants to local arts organizations

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council ends the 2020 calendar year announcing recipients of subgrants to local arts organizations from the North Carolina Arts Council.
The North Carolina General Assembly allocates a certain portion of the state budget every year for the NCAC Grassroots Grant program. A certain portion of each county’s grant must be spent supporting arts programs that reflect the diversity of the population. The Grassroots Grant program also requires a dollar-for-dollar budget match.
The RCAC is the local administrator and partner with NCAC in serving as an advocate for the arts, and assisting in sustaining and growing the arts in Robeson County.
Robeson County’s allocation for fiscal year 2021 was $33,362. The RCAC issued subgrants for a total of $18,000 to Communities in Schools, Givens Performing Arts Center, Prospect United Methodist Church, Purple Door Productions and the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theatre. Some of the remaining funds are used on special projects, such as Arts on Elm, 12th Night Concert of Healing and Hope and Handmade Holiday Market and countywide projects such as the River Voices concert series and Make & Take art for children.
A one-time grant of $12,007 was awarded to Robeson County to ensure support for multicultural programming under an NCAC Statewide Initiative Grant. Subgrants were awarded to the Southeast American Indian Museum for videos on Lumbee art and culture. Money also was allocated to develop a multicultural murals team involving young artists, in partnership with the Town of Rowland.
Robeson County’s arts council received an award of about $146,251 from the NC CARES for Arts statewide program. Money from the program is designed to reimburse local arts organizations and programs for operational expenses incurred from March through Dec. 31.
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major losses of revenue for the arts and entertainment industry. The North Carolina arts industry is an integral part of our local creative economy,” said RCAC President Vanessa Abernathy. “NC CARES for Arts will help so many arts organizations and programs get back on their feet, hopefully in time for partial operation in the latter half of 2021 and for the entire 2022 calendar year.”
Organizations receiving subgrants from the NC CARES for Art grant program include Carolina Civic Center Historic Theatre, Partnership for Children-Exploration Station, Inner Peace Center for the Arts, the Lumbee Tribe (Pow Wow) and Purple Door Productions.
“We are also delighted that four of our local artists, Vibrina Coronado, Joy McGugan, Kendreek Mitchell and Alisha Monroe, also received Artist Support Grants from the North Carolina Arts Council,” Abernathy said.
Abernathy went on to thank Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state General Assembly for supporting the arts in Robeson County.