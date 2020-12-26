Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Lumberton takes stand against violence

December 26, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Lumberton recently donated 50 backpacks filled with supplies, including a journal and toiletries, to the Southeastern Family Violence Center. Shown, from left, are Lambda Eta Zetas Archita Graves, Wixie Stephens and Sharon Scott, Southeastern Family Violence Center Executive Director Emily Locklear, and Zetas Latasha Murray, Dianne Surgeon and Dee Grissett. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Lumberton recently donated 50 backpacks filled with supplies, including a journal and toiletries, to the Southeastern Family Violence Center. Shown, from left, are Lambda Eta Zetas Archita Graves, Wixie Stephens and Sharon Scott, Southeastern Family Violence Center Executive Director Emily Locklear, and Zetas Latasha Murray, Dianne Surgeon and Dee Grissett.

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Family Violence Center in Lumberton received an early Christmas gift for its clients, who are victims of domestic violence.

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Lumberton recently donated 50 bags filled with resources to the local organization in person.

Each backpack, either in purple or blue, contained supplies, including a journal and toiletries. The purple represents domestic violence awareness and the blue represents the chapter’s color.

The donation was made in honor of Phoenicia Radliff, a 23-year-old Zeta who was killed earlier this year by her boyfriend. Because of the act, International President Valerie Hollingsworth Baker implemented the International Domestic Violence Programmatic Initiative in July. The Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Lumberton has been working hard in support of this issue since then.

In addition to raising funds and providing goods and services to local and international domestic violence programs, the Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Lumberton recently sponsored a virtual webinar titled “Her Story: Breaking the Silence.” The webinar garnered more than 3,000 views in one week and gained the attention of Victim Advocacy, a part of Ft. Bragg’s Family Advocacy program.

The donation to Southeastern Family Violence Center was the latest of many acts by the local Zeta chapter, Chapter President Sharon Scott said.

“This is a huge effort on the part of the Zetas to take a stand against violence, support the Violence Against Women Act and promote a society where it’s not OK to hit women,” Scott said. “There’s so much to come. This is only the beginning.”

The chapter plans to donate more bags in a few months, Scott said.