What’s Happening

Just before the Christmas holiday, our library staff recognized excellence and dedication among our co-workers.

Every December, the staff votes to award the title Employee of the Year to a co-worker who continuously goes above and beyond to help our team and improve services to our community. Although 2020 has been a challenging year, it left the field wide open for one of our teammates to step up and shine in the storm. I am very proud to share that Caroline Freeman Lloyd was awarded Employee of the Year 2020!

Lloyd is the Outreach specialist for RCPL. She attends community events, visits schools and other community organizations, advocates for library services, manages our marketing, assists with all outreach programs and collection management and helps our wonderful patrons at the main library. A lot of her job was turned upside down when the pandemic hit, but she didn’t let that slow her down. She adjusted to our new circumstances and looked for every opportunity to make library services better for our patrons. Just last month, she arranged a Christmas card drive that resulted in more than 1,700 cards being delivered to nursing home residents who are missing their friends and families because of COVID-19 restrictions! She has ramped up our marketing for collections, craft bags and recorded programs. She helped lead the planning for the Halloween Candy Crawl event and has helped decorate our library from head to toe throughout the year. She wants our patrons to feel a bit of magic when they come to visit. When we were only able to offer Express Checkout, she excelled at curating reading lists for patrons. Even though we offer browsing now, patrons still come to her for readers advisory services. She started out at the library in our Youth Services Department and has been very helpful jumping in to record storytimes for our little readers to enjoy.

Lloyd truly cares for her co-workers and patrons. She is quick to offer encouragement. You can bet that anything she is involved in will be a bit shinier when she is finished. If you know her, please reach out to congratulate her on this achievement. She was presented with a crystal trophy, certificate and appreciation gifts.

Our staff also recognized very important milestones. Lolita McMillan has celebrated her 25th anniversary at RCPL! McMillan began working for the library in October 1995. She has had a hand in shaping our library services over the years and always advocates for what is best for the staff and patrons. She is our Audiovisual specialist and handles ordering all of our movies and audio books. She also manages all of our periodical subscriptions on top of assisting our patrons at the main library. She is usually easy to spot out in the garden because she loves taking care of the fish in our pond. I’ve had the privilege of working with her for the past eight years and I greatly appreciate the level of dedication she shows to our community. She was presented with a crystal trophy, flowers, a certificate signed by the board of trustees chairman, and a milestone lapel pin.

Lauren Piszczor and Margaret Richardson were recognized for reaching their five-year milestones as RCPL employees. Piszczor is our Adult Services librarian. She supervises the main library’s circulation and outreach staff, develops adult programming and manages collection development for adult fiction and nonfiction. She has also worked in our Red Springs location, Youth Services and Outreach departments.

Richardson is the Technical Services assistant. She, as I like to say, makes the books pretty to put on the shelf. She takes care of unpacking our shipments of books and making sure all the paperwork is in order. Her desk is one of my favorites in the library because she has all of the colorful genre stickers! She helps repair damaged items as well, helping us keep beloved books on the shelves a bit longer. They were both presented with a milestone lapel pin. If you know any of our milestone achieving employees, please reach out and congratulate them!

We hope you and your family will visit your local library this month and pick up a stack of books and movies to enjoy as the temperatures drop. Our libraries are currently welcoming patrons by appointments for browsing our shelves, computer use and study tables. This keeps the number of people in the building limited, making sure we can give everyone plenty of room to stay safe. It also allows us dedicated time to clean shared surfaces and equipment between visitors. At the main library, we are offering Saturday hours from noon to 4 p.m. We really appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding with our COVID-19 procedures.

Starting Jan. 1, all RCPL campuses will be smoke-free. At the November meeting of the library board of trustees, they adopted a smoke-free library policy to expand protections to the health and well-being of library staff and patrons. The previous policy banned smoking inside facilities and in our doorways. The new policy extends to all pathways or walkways leading to or from the library premises. For the main library campus, this includes the sidewalks bordering the library and the Townsend building on First Street and Chestnut Street. No one may smoke in our grassy areas, including the adjoining garden at the main library or in our parking lots. All tobacco products and electronic cigarettes are prohibited. This decision was made because of the shared belief that it is not acceptable that patrons, especially children, or staff be required to walk through smoke to reach their vehicle or any other destination on the library premises. Signage will be added to all locations. We hope that this change will make our patrons feel more welcome at our libraries. The full policy is available on our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org.

We hope to see many more of our patrons return to the library in 2021! From our staff to you and your family, have a happy and healthy New Year!