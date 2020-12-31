Gym owner says pure purpose, intent are key to achieving long-term fitness success

LUMBERTON — With every new year comes an old drive to live a healthier lifestyle.

The owner of the downtown Lumberton gym called Hard Road Fitness Company believes this resolution has been at the top of the list for a long time because of the stigma that comes with every new year.

“I think, personally, it has become a societal thing,” David McClish said. “When they say ‘New Year,’ people think ‘OK, I’m going to start fresh.’ People take that as an opportunity to deconstruct the year prior and go into the new year with essentially a new ambition and a new drive.”

In terms of exercise, this can be a positive if the purpose and intent are pure, McClish said. At the beginning of the year, folks often are susceptible to a lot of “fads and trends” and because pure intent is not instilled, the motivation dies off, he said.

“It depends on the individual and what the motivations are,” McClish said. “If people have good intentions and really focus on their intent, on what they’re trying to do, absolutely they can succeed.”

This was tested this past year because of COVID-19.

Because of pandemic and safety protocols, all gyms in the state were forced to shut down for months, setting many gym membership holders behind. But McClish saw the pandemic as a test that shed a light on the motivations behind people who are working out.

“I don’t think it set people back,” he said. “Honestly, I think it has exposed a lot of people on what their true intentions are personally.”

Some people need the camaraderie of others to have the kind of motivations that really dives into the intent of one’s self, he said.

“Am I doing this for me or am I doing this because the crew is doing it?” he said.

This is why the gym owner is not only looking for new members these next few months but also touching base with current members and challenging them to reevaluate their intent and why they are doing what they are doing.

“We’re getting with them individually and making sure they’re really clear about what they are doing and why they’re working out,” McClish said.

Blanca Locklear said that at the age of 46 she feels the best she has felt her entire life.

“I feel like I’m 25,” she said.

The gym member said she feels this way because she decided about three years ago to make a long-term change to her lifestyle instead of the short-term resolution. The change resulted in her losing more than 200 pounds, and never looking back.

Now, she stays focus and encourages others.

“It’s important for people at my age to stay motivated,” Locklear said.

It’s also important for young people. That’s why 13-year-old Ashley Morris has continued to stay on track even while being out of school.

“With school being out I’m trying to stay healthy,” Morris said.

The Antioch Christian Academy student needs to stay in shape after joining the softball, volleyball and basketball teams when she entered middle school.

Staying active has helped counteract holiday eating.

“We’ve been eating a lot during the holidays so it’s important to keep up that healthy lifestyle and still work out,” said Melvin Morris, Ashley’s father.

Setting long-term goals is key to changing one’s lifestyle, said Sierra McRae, a gym coach and manager at Hard Road.

“Think of it more as a lifestyle change than more of a temporary goal,” she said. “How can you involve your goals in your everyday life, not just a few months as a resolution?”

This can be achieved by being decisive and clear about the intent.

“Be specific with what kind of goals you want to have and make sure they’re measurable,” McRae said. “Make sure they’re realistic, and then put a time frame on it.”

“They can always go back and reassess where they’re at throughout the month and see if they need to make changes for what type of obstacles they need to go around,” she added.

For those who fear entering a gym because of COVID-19, David McClish suggests reaching out and learning about any virtual programs offered by gyms.

“Get in touch with a gym and if they offer something virtual, something minimal that they can do at home and on a consistent bases that fits there schedule,” he said. “I really find it beneficial for people to have a coach to help them develop an autonomy for themselves.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.