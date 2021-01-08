What’s Happening

January 8, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•Feb. 12-14

Responders expo: The annual Southeastern Fire Rescue/Police Expo is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 12 to 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at Robeson Community College. Preregistration is required and available at www.robeson.edu/southeast-firerescue-college/.

•Feb. 27

Book’Em event: Book’Em North Carolina is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robeson Community College, located at 5160 N. Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

•March 6

Rumba Lumber: The Rumba on the Lumber is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Lumberton.

•March 26-28

Robotics competition: The FIRST Regional Robotics Competition will take place at the University Center Annex on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.