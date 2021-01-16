NEW YORK — Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team will be making their return to North Carolina this spring.

They plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the area in March.

“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times,” the show’s production company wrote in a statement. “We at ‘American Pickers’ are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.

“While we plan to be in North Carolina this March, we will continue to reschedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking.” The show, which airs on the History channel, follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Fritz and Wolfe are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Fritz and Wolfe have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads to explore hidden treasure. Anyone with or who knows of someone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that Wolfe and Fritz can spend the better part of the day looking through, should send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection, with photos, to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. The Facebook link is @GotAPick.