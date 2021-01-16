It will take a long time to return to pre-pandemic normal

One of the most likely asked questions last year was “when will things get back to normal?”

The optimism that ushered in this new year was as strong as the desire to leave 2020 behind. Nearly every conceivable facet of life changed, especially the arts and culture industries. Midway through the first month of the year, it seems that things look much like they did before the new year.

While some still wonder just what “normalcy” will look like when it returns, many more have abandoned the question “when will things be normal again” altogether. Who knows if they ever will be? When one considers that behaviors become habits, then for some it will take longer to let go of the lifestyles acquired after a year of living through a pandemic, especially confidence with being in large groups.

As most readers of this column are aware, I’m a performing arts administrator, meaning simply, I run a theater. The arts and entertainment sector has been one of the hardest hit, and likely will be one of the last to return to “normal” after the pandemic. Following an early March presentation of the Broadway tour “The Color Purple,” Givens Performing Arts Center closed its doors for public performances. We spent the following months trying to figure out what we would do next.

One of my best friends worked for more than 40 years in the motion picture exhibition industry, simply meaning, he ran movie theaters, and up until about seven months ago, he installed digital projection systems. Before the end of the year, he and many of his co-workers were laid off or sent into retirement. A handful of movie theaters around the country opened with limited capacity and mask compliant restrictions, but few understand that movie theaters make money from food sales, not ticket purchases. The movie studios get the first cut; however, last year, many consumers embraced streaming technology and ignored theaters completely.

Like many performing arts venues, the GPAC began producing virtual content for its audiences. We worked with local artists, created content to post on our websites, and watched as Broadway announced it would remain closed until June 2021. We explored ways to open to limited capacity, but as the virus soared out of control, even that possibility became nil.

Almost a month into 2021, and the sense of “normalcy” we craved is still nowhere in sight. We are hopeful outdoor concerts will return this summer, and we hope theaters will be open by fall, but for those of us who understand the intricacies of movie house operations, it’s likely they may never be the same.

I overheard this phrase sometime before the end of 2020: “All of the genies will not go back into the bottle.” What that means is that our return to normal isn’t going to resemble what we once knew. Some things we embraced with the pandemic will stay with us. Already movie studios are releasing their major films on streaming services, musicians have turned to writing and recording new music, and theaters are making virtual content. Trips to the movies will be more intentional “experiences” to see classics and enjoy popcorn and the big screen. Performing arts centers will continue to produce on-demand, virtual content to stay engaged with audiences until audience confidence returns.

In a recent New York Times article, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked when he believed people could return to theaters.

“It depends on the uptake of the vaccine and the level of infection in the community. If you go to April, May, June and you really put on a full-court press and try to vaccinate everybody within a period of a few months, as you go from second to third quarter of the year, then you could likely go to movies, go to theaters, do what you want. However, it’s unlikely, given what we’re hearing about people’s desire to get vaccinated, that we’re going to have that degree of uptake. If it turns out that only 50% get vaccinated, then it’s going to take much, much longer to get back to the kind of normality that we’d like to see,” Fauci said.

Things will get better, but they will take more time, and in some cases, they may never be the same as they were before 2020. There is hope on the horizon, but we may all do well to mitigate our bright expectations and actively do our part to ensure that a better year is in the cards.

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]