Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue seeks volunteers to help build enclosures

January 22, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

FAIR BLUFF — Shizzy’s Wildcat Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, is looking for volunteers to help build enclosures for a 56-acre sanctuary.

Volunteers are needed to assist with fencing, top railing and roof installation on several small cat habitat enclosures on Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All interested volunteers must be at least 18 years old, be able to lift a minimum of 20 pounds and be comfortable working in various weather conditions. No experience is necessary. Groups are welcomed. Masks and digital temperature checks are required upon arrival.

To sign up, contact Rhonda Billeaud at [email protected] or call 910-840-1886.

Located at 658 Main St. in Fair Bluff, the purpose of the sanctuary is to be a safe haven for neglected animals to live out the remainder of their lives in a peaceful, natural environment. It will be a home to lions, tigers, jaguars, snow leopards, cougars, ocelots, servals, bobcats, caracals and other predatory species that have been rescued from private ownership, backyard breeders, circuses, cub petting operations, roadside zoos, the entertainment industry and “other poor conditions.”

Construction paused by the COVID-19 crisis has resumed and the need for volunteers to help with the construction of big cat, small cat and wolf habitats enclosures will be ongoing.

For more information or to learn the many ways to help, visit www.shizzyswildcatrescue.org or contact the Rescue’s executive director, Shazir Haque, at 336-392-8386 or [email protected] The organization also has Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to view the latest information.