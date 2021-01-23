Wildlife rescue group forced to euthanize red-tailed hawk after bird had been shot

Bird had suffered gunshot wound

Staff report
Shown is an injured red-tailed Hawk brought to A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release. Because of a gunshot wound to its wing, the bird recently was humanely euthanized.

<p>Shown is the X-ray of a juvenile red-tailed hawk that was shot. The bird was humanely euthanized because of its injuries.</p>

    LUMBERTON — The recent euthanization of an injured red-tailed hawk has pushed a local wildlife nonprofit to remind people that the bird is a protected species.

    “This young bird, not even a year into life, had to be euthanized,” said Rebekah Kriston, co-founder of A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation and Release. “The wounds proved to be too old for repair … too much scarred tissue for bones to be fixed.”

    The wounds were the result of the hawk being shot. Kriston said the “terrified” hawk was brought to the center based in Lumberton with a broken wing.

    “The wound was several days old and the hawk had not been able to hunt and eat for quite a while because of her injury,” Kriston said. “She was fevered upon arrival and showed signs of infection at the wound site.”

    The bird’s rescuer said the bird fell out of a tree, possibly because of a blood infection or lead poisoning caused by the projectile, or projectiles, that struck her, Kriston said. The bird had been transferred to Carolina Raptor Center for surgery, but the wounds were too severe.

    Kriston believes the hawk most likely was born last year, making her no more than a juvenile.

    “We would like to remind everyone that these birds are federally protected and it is illegal to shoot them,” Kriston said. “Shooting of raptors will be and is reported to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.”

    People with chickens that fall prey to hawks protect their animals with better enclosures, she said.

    “These birds are only doing what they know to do to eat,” Kriston said. “A safer chicken coop is the only way to protect your chickens from any predators.”

    Anyone who would like to help the nonprofit save more animals in the Robeson County area this year can consider donating to the 501c3 nonprofit.

    “It takes a considerable amount of money in medical care and transportation to provide rescue and rehabilitation to our wildlife,” Kriston said.

    For information on how to give, call A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation at 910-255-0732.

