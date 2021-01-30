What’s Happening

LUMBERTON — The Old Foundry Restaurant served for decades as the epicenter for good food, entertainment and fellowship in West Lumberton.

That came to an end this past week when the building was demolished. Now only piles of brick remain where once stood a popular eatery and gathering place.

“It really bothered me tearing it down because of the history of that place,” said Heaverd “Dobbs” Oxendine Jr., the property’s current owner.

Chasing the economic growth in Lumberton, Fairmont brothers and businessmen Hilton, Hubert and Heaverd Oxendine opened the Old Foundry in the mid-1940s. It didn’t take long for it to become a magnet for American Indian people during a period of segregation when not many eating establishments opened its doors to people of color.

“This was the only place where people of color would come and sit down and have a meal,” Oxendine said.

He recalls going to several establishments where he was not welcomed or was forced to the back or top floor because of his skin color.

“You’d go to the tobacco warehouse and it’d have three races on there and the bus stations,” Oxendine said. “This was kinda the center of attraction amongst Indian people.”

In its heyday in the 1950s, Old Foundry was a place where people could enjoy a buffet meal and listen to local music groups, and hang out after a ball game. It also served as a place for politicians to gather and discuss the issues facing Robeson County. It also was a stop for tourists after a long day of travel in the days before Interstate 95 was completed and Exit 17 became a magnet for chain restaurants.

“When 301 ran by here that’s where all the tourists came,” Oxendine said. “They’d stop in here, eat.”

Oxendine’s personal history with the restaurant and the memories it evoked in him were the reasons he decided about 10 years ago to buy the space from the owner at the time, his aunt Edna. Although it was not as “booming” as its time in the 50s and 60s, it still brought a sense of nostalgia.

“I decided to buy it ‘cause it’s not history just for me, it’s history for all of the people in Robeson County,” he said.

Oxendine spent many summers and weekends working at the restaurant, earning money that helped him pay his way through college. He was 7 years old when he, his father and uncles moved from Fairmont and built this place.

“I was 7 years old but I thought I’d helped, too,” he said.

Hurricanes Matthew and Florence put the final nail in the business’ coffin.

“We had two floods here and quite a bit of damage was done there,” Oxendine said. “The roof leaked. It had mildew in there.”

After much consideration he decided to demolish the vacant building instead of spending the hundreds of thousands of dollars it would take to restore it.

“I didn’t think it was practical to remodel,” he said.

Lumberton City Councilman Eric Chavis posted on his social media page an announcement about the building being torn down and he was shocked by the responses and the many stories about the Old Foundry he received.

“My memories of the Old Foundry is not much but I’ve heard many talk about how good the food was,” he said. “Some people talked about how good their food was and how they use to work there. Some people had proms there. Some people said that’s where they met their husband at.

“At one point there was a club back there. People would go there and have a good time and party a little bit.”

In one post Kelvin Hunt said it was the “first place a Lumbee could sit down and eat.”

Sandra Chavis said her mother worked there nearly 50 years ago, and Wendy Lowry had fond memories of helping her mother and decorating for the Kiwanis Spring Fling.

“I drove by there on my way to work this morning and almost cried,” Tara Bullard wrote in one comment. “All I could think about was my granddaddy, Grady Hunt. That place reminded me of him every time I drive by.”

Sharry Brewer said it was “hopping and shaking” back in the day.

“It was my first job ever, too,” she wrote in a post.

Gin Chaves worked there in the 70s.

“I am so grateful for my humble beginnings,” she said.

“My mom loved eating there,” wrote Patsy Oxendine. “We kids shared our last Mother’s Day with her there.”

Sharon Sweatt recalled singing gospel music with her family group on Sunday afternoons.

“We would sing while people were eating,” she wrote. “Great memories with my family. It was certainly old and tired. I can only hope if anything is built there it will benefit West Fifth Street.”

Dobbs Oxendine said many people have returned to the site to grab a brick as a memento and even stop next door at his dealership to talk.

“They come from Wilmington, all around, Bladen County, to get bricks,” he said.

He has no plans yet about what will take the 70-year-old building’s place.