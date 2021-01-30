Purple Door Productions presents mystery event that’s ‘to Die For’

Staff report

    LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions is inviting valentines and “galentines” to celebrate the month of romance with the murder mystery dessert event “Candy Valentine’s Café: Cupcakes to Die For.”

    Decadent desserts, specialty drinks and murder will be offered at the interactive production that runs Feb. 13, 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.; and Feb. 20-21 at 3 p.m. The show will be at the Purple Door Studios theater, located at 215 E. Fourth St. in Lumberton.

    Audience members will have the opportunity to “relieve the stress of the past months with an event of hilarious silliness and figure out who done it.”

    The mystery will consist of an evening celebrating the opening of “Candy’s Delights,” a specialty bakery/café. During the celebration cast members will taste designer cupcakes that are “to die for.” Participants will meet the entire crazy group of family, friends and business rivals, all with their own motives; and decipher all the clues to find the murderer and win a prize.

    The dessert theater evening will include a pre-show featuring singers representing Robeson County and the Purple Door princesses.

    Tickets are $18 for individuals and $30 for couples. Tickets for the special Valentine’s Day showing will be $22 for individuals and $35 for couples. Tickets can be purchased by calling Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000 or messaging on Facebook.

    Audiences are limited to 25 persons per show, with reserved socially distanced seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.com by searching for Purple Door Productions Cupcakes to Die For, or by clicking the hyperlink on the Purple Door Facebook event page.

    This show is supported by grants through the NC Arts Council and with Grassroots funding of Robeson County Arts Council. All COVID-19 guidelines of the state of North Carolina and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Complete guideline are available on Purple Door Facebook page. Follow Purple Door on Facebook to meet the cast and “behind the scenes” specials.

