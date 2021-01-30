Art in Bloom returns this spring to North Carolina Museum of Art

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of Art’s Art in Bloom exhibit is set to return this spring.
The popular, annual exhibition, presented by PNC Bank, will take place during two extended weekends this year: June 3-6 and June 10-13.
A perennial favorite among visitors, “Art in Bloom” displays the stunning creativity of floral designers who interpret works of art in the Museum collection.The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Tickets go on sale April 7 for members of the N.C. Museum of Art and April 14 for nonmembers.
Learn more at ncartmuseum.org/bloom.
In other museum news, the NCMA has formed a partnership with Catering Works to relaunch the museum’s food services, concessions and private event offerings in 2021.
In collaboration with the Raleigh-based company, the NCMA will reopen Sip coffee bar in the museum’s West Building in February, along with an exhibition café in the East Building for special exhibition Golden Mummies of Egypt, opening March 6. For Art in Bloom, these venues will offer items inspired by the annual fundraising event that features floral interpretations of works in the museum’s collection. Plans for launching restaurants in the East and West buildings will be announced at a later date.
The partnership will also elevate private event experiences across the NCMA campus, providing tailored, turnkey design and logistical planning, including rental and floral services, catering, vendor coordination, and audiovisual coordination, and expand food and drink concessions for popular museum events, like its outdoor summer concert series.
“Catering Works has a successful track record of event production at the NCMA for over 10 years, as well as catering expertise resulting in numerous local and national awards,” museum Director Valerie Hillings said. “This strategic collaboration will create a range of remarkable and welcoming culinary arts and private events experiences for our visitors, as well as significant business and operational impact to support museum exhibitions and programming.”
Founded by award-winning chef Jill Santa Lucia and sister Lorin Laxton in 1989, the full-service catering and event planning company also launched Fig’s Market heat-and-eat entrees for home delivery, Ella’s Popcorn gourmet popcorn confections, and Bloom Works floral and design division.
“On behalf of the entire team at Catering Works, we have truly enjoyed participating in and attending special events at the NCMA for over three decades,” Santa Lucia and Laxton said in a joint statement. “To partner with such an esteemed and iconic institution of North Carolina is an honor for us. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the mission that serves and nourishes our community.”
More information about dining options and private event opportunities will be available in the coming weeks at ncartmuseum.org.