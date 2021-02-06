Welcome, Natalie Grace

February 5, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

Lumberton’s Jay and Ashley Baugham recently welcomed their daughter, Natalie Grace, into the world at Moore Regional Hospital. Born weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces on Dec. 29, 2020, at 7:47 a.m., Natalie stretched 20 inches long. She is the little sibling of a proud big brother, Noah.