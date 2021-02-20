Weather puts vaccination plans in limbo

As this is being written, the national weather has interrupted vaccine shipments, which puts all plans in limbo. As we are not allowed to have any COVID-19 vaccine on hand Tuesday morning, for first doses, providers should have exhausted all inventory. Hopefully, this is just a hiccup.

References have been made about the lack of seasonal flu cases this year. Certainly, the emphasis on COVID-19 has changed the dialogue, but maybe an explanation is that the use of masks has reduced the transmission of other viruses. Maybe the lesson learned is one that we witnessed on television for years as Asians wore masks routinely when in public places — they were ahead of the game. Is this what our future will look like?

As we begin to see members of large organizations as more of Group 3 becomes eligible, it is going to be difficult for individuals to get appointments because blocks of appointments will be taken by these large groups consisting of fire, law enforcement, agricultural, processing plants, manufacturers, food industry, grocery store workers, governmental services, tradesman, etc. — essential frontline workers that worked throughout the pandemic. This is in addition to the teachers and day care workers coming on board next week. Obviously, the system, meaning vaccine supply, cannot handle all of these sectors coming on board simultaneously, so there will be a phase-in that should make it more orderly.

Finally, as we phase out of the senior population that has dominated the vaccine uptake recently, let me say how refreshing it is to help serve people who appreciate the efforts rather than what they think they have a right to. We still have a lot to learn from them.

