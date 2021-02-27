Purple Door schedules a Show that’s ‘to Die For’

February 26, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions is bringing Mardi Gras to Lumberton for the murder mystery dessert event “Cupcakes to Die For.”

Decadent desserts, specialty drinks and murder will be offered at the interactive production that runs Friday and March 6 at 7:30 p.m., and March 7 at 3 p.m. A special “Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler” show has been scheduled for 7 p.m. March 7. The shows will be at the Purple Door Studios theater, located at 215 E. Fourth St. in Lumberton.

Audience members will have the opportunity to “relieve the stress of the past months with an event of hilarious silliness and figure out who done it,” according to event producers.

The mystery will consist of an evening celebrating the opening of “Candy’s Delights,” a specialty bakery/café. During the celebration cast members will taste designer cupcakes that are “to die for.” Participants will meet the entire crazy group of family, friends and business rivals, all with their own motives; and decipher all the clues to find the murderer and win a prize.

The dessert theater evening will include a pre-show featuring local singers and the Purple Door princesses.

Tickets are $18 for individuals and $30 for couples. Tickets for the special “Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler” show will be $22 for individuals and $35 for couples. Tickets can be purchased by calling Purple Door Productions at 910-224-4000 or messaging on Facebook.

Audiences are limited to 25 people per show, with reserved socially distanced seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.com by searching for Purple Door Productions Cupcakes to Die For, or by clicking the hyperlink on the Purple Door Facebook event page.

This show is supported by grants through the NC Arts Council and with Grassroots funding of Robeson County Arts Council. All COVID-19 guidelines of the state of North Carolina and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. Complete guideline are available on Purple Door Facebook page. Follow Purple Door on Facebook to meet the cast and “behind the scenes” specials.