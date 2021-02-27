Pembroke’s Chloe Hunt wins Miss NC Cosmos crown

February 27, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Tomeka Sinclair Features editor
Pembroke resident Chloe Hunt recently was crowned Miss NC Cosmos 2021. Earning the title qualifies the 20-year-old to compete in the Miss Cosmos United States pageant, which is scheduled to take place in July. Courtesy photo

Pembroke resident Chloe Hunt recently was crowned Miss NC Cosmos 2021. Earning the title qualifies the 20-year-old to compete in the Miss Cosmos United States pageant, which is scheduled to take place in July.

Courtesy photo

Related Articles

    PEMBROKE — A new Miss NC Cosmos 2021 was crowned recently, and she hails from Pembroke.

    Chloe Hunt, the 20-year-old daughter of Scot and Kim Hunt, picked up the crown after being judged in swimsuit, interview, fitness challenge, evening gown and onstage question-and-answer during the three-day competition in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She competed on the platform “Live Your Legacy,” which encourages today’s youth to make a mark on the world that no one can erase.

    “I was blessed with the opportunity to compete for a prestigious title alongside many talented young women,” Hunt said. “The process of preparation and competition required lots of dedication, passion and sacrifice from myself and those around me. I hope my success will inspire and motivate those younger and older to dedicate themselves to their passion and achieve their goals, no matter what they may be.”

    Winning the title of Miss NC Cosmos qualifies Hunt to compete in the Miss Cosmos United States pageant, which is scheduled to take place this summer at the Omni Championsgate Resort in Orlando, Florida.

    “I look forward to serving as Miss NC Cosmos and competing for the national title in July,” Hunt said.

    Hunt is no stranger to competing in pageants. She has also held the title of Teen Miss Fairmont.

    She currently is a senior studying biology at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and is president of the Alpha Pi Omega Sorority. Hunt plans to apply to medical school this year.

    Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected]an.com or 910-416-5865.

    Related Articles