What’s Happening

February 27, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•March 5, 6

Camp retreat: CBM Camp Grace will hold its Walk the Walk: Elementary Spring Retreat from 6:30 p.m. March 5 through 3 p.m. March 6. To register, visit the camp’s website at www.cbmcampgrace.com.

•March 6

Rumba Lumber: The Rumba on the Lumber is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Lumberton.

•March 26-28

Robotics competition: The FIRST Regional Robotics Competition will take place at the University Center Annex on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

•March 27

Craft Fair: A Spring Craft Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Risen Farms barn, located at 7359 N.C. 41 North in Lumberton.

•April 12

Food trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza.

•April 24

Arts on Elm: Arts on Elm is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Elm Street in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.