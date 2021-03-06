Civic Center talent show to be virtual experience this year

LUMBERTON — The My Time to Shine Talent Competition returns to the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater on April 17, after a two-year hiatus.

With the theater closed to live audiences because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting in-person crowd sizes, the talent competition will, temporarily, be transformed into a virtual streaming link option to be bought and viewed from the comfort of one’s home.

“It was a year ago that this whole pandemic kicked in and we had to shutter the theater and cancel the remainder of the season, including this competition,” said Richard Sceiford, Carolina Civic Center executive director. “So, to get back on track, even virtually, is a big thing.

“And our virtual concerts and shows have been so well managed that this year simply will be a different, unique experience for all while we prepare to reopen with live audiences.”

Postponed from last season, the seventh edition of the hugely popular — and very competitive — talent competition will feature 16 contestants competing in all categories of talent, singing, dancing, instrumental and more. Auditions were held last year to determine qualifying contestants to showcase on the theater’s stage. All but four contestants returned to compete in this year’s show.

Some “powerhouse” singers and dancers will be included in this year lineup of performers, said Kedrix Singletary, the theater’s resident artist.

This year’s contestants include Calista Deal, Morgan Oxendine, Michael Bertino, Addison Long, Madelyn Evans, Riley Hall, Ashtyn Thomas, Alaira Jacobs, Nate Prince, Wayne Brewer, Jackie Hill, James Austin, Starling Bruce, Jonathan Thomas, Hansil Carthins and Rekiya Locklear.

Past shows were formatted in such a way as to give audience members the feel of watching a televised talent competition.

“The show itself, originally, I was tailoring after a TV show, ‘American Idol,’” Singletary said. “So we’ll actually get that experience on the screen. Besides having that live experience, that energy, nothing much will change.”

Going virtual makes it difficult to convey the feeling generated by a live production, but the theater will play to its strengths, Singletary said.

“This is what we do, putting together shows and producing and performing and giving art, culture and entertainment to our community,” Singletary said. “To be able to do that again is refreshing and makes you feel good. It feels like the word is going in a better direction. There is light at the end of the tunnel getting back to normality.”

The winner of this year’s competition will receive a $1,000 cash prize, with second place receiving $500 and third place $250. Additionally, a People’s Choice Award will be chosen based on ticket sales for each contestant and donations made during purchase checkout.

This year’s panel of judges will include four professionals figures, one being Miss North Carolina Jane Axhoj.

Tickets are $15 and will be available online through the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. They will be valid from 7 p.m. until midnight April 17, after which the link disappears. There will be a link to view the competition in the final ticket confirmation email received by April 14. An email address is required to receive the streaming link. Tickets also can be purchased by phone from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays at 910-738-4339.