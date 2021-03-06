Time running out to submit an entry in Robeson County Church and Community Center’s mural contest

March 5, 2021
Staff report
Shown is an example of the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store with the addition of three murals. The Center is holding a mural contest to give three artists the opportunity to display works of art for public visual consumption.

LUMBERTON — Artists have a little more than a week to submit their concepts for the Home Store Mural Contest.

The Robeson County Church and Community Center is holding the contest in which the winners — a high school student, a college student and a professional/working artist — will have free range to paint a mural on a portion of the Center’s Home Store.

The deadline to submit an entry is 5 p.m. March 15.

Winners of the contest will receive $1,000 for supplies to paint an approximately 25-by-50-foot portion of the exterior wall and a cash prize. The winning high school artist will receive a $1,000 cash prize; the college student, $2,500; and the working/professional artist, $5,000.

The Center is looking for entries with designs that reflect Robeson County. The media for original submissions are not limited, but color is encouraged.

All submissions must be accompanied by an entry form and sent to Chasity Skusa at [email protected] The form can be found at https://www.robesontogether.org/mural-contest/. Only one entry per artist will be accepted.

