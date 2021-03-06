Robeson County Arts Council revamps its logo

March 6, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council has a new logo.

Board members’ desire for a logo incorporating symbols that represent the spirit of the arts and the entire county was the motivation for the change from the Council’s original imagery that incorporated a peacock feather.

The new logo depicts a colorful ribbon in various widths representing the Lumber River and its tributaries flowing throughout Robeson County. The gold pellets represent its residents.

Robeson County Arts Council board members Brianna Goodwin and Sandi Carter created the new logo, and Goodwin has taken the lead in revamping the Council’s brochure and other marketing pieces.

In other RCAC news, the Council is moving Arts on Elm this year to Third and Water streets in Lumberton. The decision to move the event to downtown Lumberton was to ensure social distancing between arts vendors and appropriate spacing for shoppers.

“The move to Water Street is temporary and will be evaluated by the Arts Council over the weeks after the festival” RCAC President Vanessa Abernathy said.

This is the fifth year the Council has presented Arts on Elm. The festival is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 and will be held in close proximity to the Food Truck Festival on the plaza.

The Robeson County Arts Council is supported by grants from the North Carolina Arts Council, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the City of Lumberton.