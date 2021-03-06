N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission delays Nantahala River trout stocking

March 6, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced it will postpone trout stocking for the Delayed Harvest portion of the Nantahala River until Friday.

Agency officials cite Duke Energy’s emergency repairs to the Nantahala Powerhouse as the reason for the schedule change.

“The powerhouse repairs are resulting in higher than normal flows into the Delayed Harvest portion of the river from Nantahala Reservoir,” said Doug Besler, Wildlife Commission Regional Fishery supervisor. “In order to prevent stocked trout from moving out of the river under these high flow conditions, the Commission has decided to reschedule the stocking until the work is complete and river flows are back at a normal schedule.”

Wildlife Commission staff will continue to monitor the situation, and updates will be posted to the agency’s Delayed Harvest stocking schedule on their website.