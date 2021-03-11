Spring 2021 Garden Trail established

It’s hard to believe that we have entered a full year of the pandemic.

If anything, this past year at the library has taught us how to adapt to change, to appreciate our staff and patrons, and to grow as a staple in our communities. We value our patrons and their continued support throughout this difficult time, and we hope that we have brought even the slightest joy to your homes over the last year.

Our staff is excited to continue coming up with new ideas to keep your children engaged during this time. We currently offer Take & Make crafts every Thursday, at all seven of our locations. These crafts are geared toward pre-K and elementary aged children. We also provide storytimes throughout the week on our YouTube channel, Robeson County Public Library, and we post them to our Facebook page, as well.

Our new Family Storytime Kits launched on Tuesday. Family Storytime Kits include two seasonal picture books, chosen by the staff, and a themed craft. We encourage families to read together and this is a great way to get everyone involved. Because the seasonal books are provided through our Outreach collection, kits are only available at our Main Library in Lumberton through Library Take-Out. Give us a call at 910-738-4859 and let us know you would like to check out a kit. The staff will ask how many crafts you need. Kits are first come, first serve, while supplies last. Some craft materials may not be included.

Don’t have a library card? We can make one for you. Call your local library and register for a full access library card over the phone. The staff will ask you a few questions to create your card and all you have to do is stop by the library with your ID and proof of current, local address to pick up. You can even request books to checkout and have ready at the same time. Your library card also gives you access to our digital collections through Overdrive and NCKids. Download our Libby App for free and checkout up to four titles and place four holds at one time. If you prefer to stay in and use the library, you can register for a temporary digital access card the same way. The staff will provide you a temporary digital library card number to use on our digital platforms for two months.

We are in the beginning planning stages of our Summer Reading Program. The theme this year is “Tails and Tales,” and we think it is going to be PAWsitively Turtletastic! Please check our website and social media pages in the coming months for information about reading challenges and programming. We are working hard to provide a fun and engaging reading program for all ages in our communities this year.

Thank you for being patient with us. We look forward to welcoming you through our doors again soon. In the meantime, please continue to use our Library Take-Out and digital platforms. If there is a new book you would like to request, send a request through our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org or to our email at info@robesoncountylibrary.org. Continue to check our website for updated COVID-19 information and current library services.