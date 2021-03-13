UNCP announces events to celebrate Women’s History Month

PEMBROKE — Women’s History Month events at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have been announced.
The Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity and the Women’s History Month Committee at UNCP recently announced the events to take place through March 31.
Women’s History Month commemorates and raises awareness of the historical and contemporary contributions of women, according to UNCP. The celebration’s roots can be traced to the first International Women’s Day in 1911. Women’s History Week was first held during the week of March 8, 1978, in Sonoma County, California. The celebration evolved into a week that was celebrated nationally after President Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation declaring the week of March 8, 1980, as National Women’s History Week. Congress passed a law in 1987 designating March 1987 as Women’s History Month. Since 1988, U.S. presidents have issued proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month.
Today, Women’s History Month is celebrated internationally.
Details for virtual events listed can be found at uncp.edu/womenshistorymonth, including Webex/Zoom access links and event registration links.
Events to be held during Women’s History Month at UNCP include:
— Available is a curated list of the top 10 podcasts that celebrate the diversity of womanhood and grapple with real issues that impact women.
— March 1-31: Donate feminine hygiene products. Donation boxes have been placed around campus in the CARE Resource Center (Wellons Hall, Suite C), Department of Music (Moore Hall), Office of Regional Initiatives, Student Health Services (Brave Health Center) and the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity (Old Main, Room 124) to collect donations of feminine hygiene products. The CARE Resource Center will collect and distribute the donations throughout the month.
— March 13: Hawk Cinema presents “On the Basis of Sex,” the true story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, her struggles for equal rights and the early cases of a historic career that lead to her nomination and confirmation as U.S. Supreme Court associate justice. Sponsored by New Student Programs and Campus Engagement and Leadership, the film will be available for 24 hours beginning at 12 a.m.
— March 15: Jamie Mize, assistant professor of history and director of the REACH Program at UNCP, will speak about matrilineal societies among Southeastern American Indian peoples. Participate virtually at 4 p.m.
— March 15-19: View an exhibit on historical women titled “That’s What She Said!” in the Chavis University Center.
— March 18: Devon Mihesuah, an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the Cora Lee Beers Price Teaching Professor in International Cultural Understanding at the University of Kansas, presents the keynote address virtually for the Southeast Indian Studies Conference at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required to attend the conference.
— March 18: Participate in the Smart, Funny, and Black game show hosted by Amanda Seales of HBO’s Insecure. The show begins at 7 p.m. Participate virtually through BraveConnect.
— March 19: Attend the UNCP Women’s Empowerment Summit from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The theme is Resilience + Balance = Overcoming. The summit is sponsored by the Office of Regional Initiatives. Admission is free but registration is required.
— March 24: Attend Snacks and Social Justice at 3 p.m. to discuss human trafficking. Participate virtually. The event is sponsored by the Office of Community and Civic Engagement.
— March 24: A panel discussion titled “She Did That: A Salute to Excellence in Women’s Leadership” is at 6 p.m. Participate virtually. The panelists include Haleigh Baker, president of Lambda Sigma Society (UNCP student organization); Jessica Cologan, dean of Library Services at UNCP; Michelin Henderson-Maldonado, president of Spectrum (UNCP student organization); Faline Locklear Dial, Robeson County commissioner; Maite Malen Easterling, president of Acto Latino and Sigma Delta Pi (UNCP student organizations); Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNCP; Zoe Locklear, interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UNCP; Wixie Stephens, Robeson County commissioner; Virginia Teachey, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration at UNCP; and moderators: UNCP student Brittany Best and Veronica Hardy, professor of social work at UNCP
— March 25: Conversations Across Borders, a virtual series by UNCP’s Office of Global Engagement and Office of Campus Engagement and Leadership, features interviews with people from around the world discussing how they engage in leadership, global citizenship and changemaking. At 6 p.m. there will be a conversation with S Anandavalli, assistant professor at Southern Oregon University, as she talks about her journey from India to the United States, and how that journey affected her identity. Anandavalli talks about feminism and privilege within Indian culture and compare it to American culture. Also, she introduces the listeners to the Indian festival Holi. Participate virtually.
— March 29 – April 1: Virtual Women’s Health Fair.
— March 29: Our Bodies, Our Wallets: Real Talk on Reusable Period Products with Joanna Hersey, professor of tuba euphonium at UNCP from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All genders are welcome for this discussion of the various types of reusable period products currently on the market. Many who are interested in saving both their wallets and the environment are finding options available which are comfortable and affordable. Join virtually.
— March 30: Learn more about Reproductive Health, Maternal Health and Breastfeeding 101 with Healthy Start Robeson and facilitator Mary Beth Locklear, director of UNCP’s Office of Regional Initiatives. Join virtually at 4 p.m.
— March 31: Join Dr. Jada Brooks, assistant professor of nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, at 4 p.m. as she discusses mental health, stress and inflammation and how it puts women at risk for cardiovascular diseases. Attend virtually.
— April 1: Participate in virtual Zumba with student instructor Josefa Gonzalez-Parral at 5 p.m.
Director of Student Inclusion and Diversity Dr. Lawrence Locklear highlighted the importance of Women’s History Month to BraveNation when he said, “UNC Pembroke proudly recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of women and those who have made a difference on our campus and in the community.”
“Women’s History Month is also a time to increase awareness and look critically at issues of equality and opportunity faced by women and how BraveNation can become empowered to advocate for these and other women’s issues,” Locklear continued.
Women’s History Month is sponsored by the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity, the Women’s History Month Committee, American Indian Heritage Center, American Indian Studies, Campus Engagement and Leadership, Community and Civic Engagement, Global Engagement, New Student Programs, Pembroke Activities Council, Regional Initiatives and the Residence Hall Association.
For more information about Women’s History Month at UNC Pembroke, visit uncp.edu/womenshistorymonth or contact the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity at 910-521-6508 or [email protected]