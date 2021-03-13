What’s Happening

March 13, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•March 17

Southeast Indian: The 16th Annual Southeast Indian Studies Conference will be virtual via Zoom from 1 to 6 p.m. To register, visit https://www.uncp.edu/form/southeast-indian-studies-confere.

•March 26-28

Robotics competition: The FIRST Regional Robotics Competition will take place at the University Center Annex on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

•March 27

Craft Fair: A Spring Craft Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Risen Farms barn, located at 7359 N.C. 41 North in Lumberton.

Golf fundraiser: The annual Humane Society Golf Tournament will be at Pine Crest Country Club beginning with lunch at noon. For more information, call Dwight Gane at 910-738-6541 or email Marion Thompson at [email protected]

•April 17

Talent competition: The Carolina Civic Center’s virtual My Time to Shine talent show will premiere at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-738-4339.

•April 24

Food trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 E. Third St. in Lumberton.

Arts on Elm: Arts on Elm is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Water Street between West Second Street and West Fifth Street in Lumberton.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.