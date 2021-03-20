PSRC teacher praises parent for engagement in student’s education

MAXTON — Oxendine Elementary School teacher Laura Tyler believes that it takes more than a teacher to educate a child.

That’s why she is thankful for parents like Tara Cooper, who for that past year has been a constant presence in her son’s life during online learning.

“The fact that her presence is there and he knows that and he knows that she’s giving constant support to him and me it just means so much,” Tyler said. “It’s just a guaranteed recipe for success.”

Like many children in the public school system, 11-year-old Lee Colson Jr. suffers from attention deficit disorder and sleep apnea, which makes learning a lot more difficult. Having a lack of attention and difficulty sitting still are some of the things that make it harder for students like Lee, Cooper said.

“Those things cause problems, and then they get off track and get behind,” Cooper said. “He’s had a struggle with that ever since he’s been in school.”

When virtual learning began, Cooper took it as a positive. While most parents saw online learning as a hurdle, Cooper said she and her husband saw the change as an opportunity to observe their son in a classroom setting.

With the school’s permission, she began sitting alongside Lee during his virtual classes to make sure he didn’t fall behind and to help keep him focused.

“We see what he’s doing during the day, we observe his sleep patterns a little better and observe where he’s getting tired at during the day, and try to combat that and keep that from happening,” she said. “We have structure with this. I know if he has an assignment he can’t lie to me about it.”

Being more involved in Lee’s schooling also has allowed Cooper to get firsthand experience on what teachers like Tyler go through.

“I see the struggles that she goes through in the class,” Cooper said. “That’s a lot of kids to keep on task.”

Cooper’s investment in her son’s education is not something Tyler has too often experienced. Since online learning began, Tyler has seen students who have missed several classes and some she hasn’t seen at all this school year.

This is not the case for Cooper, whose “diligence” and “perseverance” is something that stood out to Tyler early on.

“She is right next to him, side-by-side every day,” Tyler said. “It’s been very refreshing to have somebody on the other side of that camera who cares.”

Tyler said she is a strong advocate for parent involvement.

“Statistics show when parents are involved, kids perform better. They are just nicer kids, they care more about education, they do better,” she said. “No matter what kind of economic background you come from, if you have your parents, if you have your parents supporting you, it just takes you so much further. Unfortunately, where we are, we don’t have a lot of that.”

“Bright” students like Lee need this attention more than ever, and Cooper continues to see progress.

“He gets really involved in the books they go over. He’s paying more attention, and I see the confidence in him,” Cooper said.

“It really does take a village. It takes both of us, it takes all of us,” Tyler said. “Those children that have nobody but a teacher, they’re missing out. They’re fighting odds that’s just not fair. They need a village.”

