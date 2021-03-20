Guild schedules Arts in the Garden for April 10

March 19, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Community Art Guild is welcoming the community to the world of Arts in the Garden on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event, which will take place from 10th to 18th streets on North Elm Street in Lumberton, will allow “friends and family” the opportunity to view local artists while enjoying spring floral offerings.

Arts in the Garden will serve as the Community Art Guild’s inaugural event.

“We as a group want to greet our community with the dreams spring can bring to us,” a Guild statement reads in part.

Guests will have the opportunity to greet “friends and family in the middle of the street to say, ‘Hello,’ and walk among the flowers to “breath a fresh new outlook on this world of ours which has been closed for so long,” according to the Guild statement.