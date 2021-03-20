North Carolina Arts Council makes available 2021-22 grant guidelines

March 19, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Arts Council’s 2021-22 grant guidelines for organizations are available.

Find descriptions of current grant opportunities, eligibility criteria and instructions for applying at bit.ly/NCArtsGrants2021.

In its continued effort to support the arts sector through the pandemic, the Arts Council streamlined its grant offerings for the coming year to address two main priorities: to distribute flexible funding as widely as possible to arts organizations and artists, and to support projects that benefit underserved communities in the state.

“Events of the past year have had a great impact on the arts,” said Wayne Martin, Arts Council executive director. “This agency is focusing its attention and resources on helping the sector survive and recover from the pandemic and on addressing the historical inequities that keep us from realizing our founding mission of ‘arts for all people.’”

Arts Council staff will host a series of virtual programs to inform and support grant applicants throughout the application period.

A webinar on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon will outline two unique grant categories: Organizational Support Grants and Arts Equity Project Grants. Participants can RSVP for that webinar at bit.ly/NCArtsGrantGuidelinesOverview.

A virtual roundtable discussion on March 31 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. will provide context for and insight into the new Arts Equity Project Grants category that the agency developed through its diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion work.

“Feedback from a series of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Arts Equity forums and analysis of our historical funding practices led the agency to create the Arts Equity Project Grant category,” said Tamara Holmes Brothers, Arts Council deputy director. “This program will support our efforts to advance diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion with arts organizations doing important work in communities of color and rural communities.”

Participants can RSVP for the Arts Equity Project Grant Guidelines Roundtable at bit.ly/NCArtsEquityProjectGrants.

The deadline for applications is May 3. Grant funds must be spent between July 1 and June 30, 2022.

Details about additional grant application resources and staff contact information can be found at http://bit.ly/NCArtsGrantAssistance.