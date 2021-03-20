North Carolina Arts Council makes available 2021-22 grant guidelines

March 18, 2021
RED SPRINGS — Coming off quarantine to play a football game is tough enough.
For the Red Springs football team, it’s made even tougher by the fact they’re hosting Whiteville Friday night at 6 p.m.
The Red Devils (1-0, 1-0 Three Rivers Conference) haven’t played since Feb. 25, the Thursday night of Week 1, in a dominant 41-0 win over Fairmont. A two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols paused their season.
“I hate to say it, but any layoff is hard on the kids,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “They’re creatures of habit and they need to be in a routine, and anything that disrupts their routine is rough. So we were trying to relearn how to practice this week, and (Tuesday’s) rain didn’t help that.”
Whiteville (1-0, 1-0 TRC) opened its season Saturday with a 36-0 win over West Columbus. Junior Shaheem Shipman rushed for 266 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Kayshawn McCollum ran for 121 yards and junior Brandon Tyson gained 48 yards with three touchdowns on just five carries. Five players had at least four rushing attempts for the Wolfpack, and junior Tyler Hammond also passed for a touchdown.
“They’re Whiteville, they’ve got weapons everywhere,” Ches said. “They’re athletic as can be. They’re multi-faceted, fast.”
Red Springs earned its first win over Whiteville last season, ending a 15-game losing streak in the series, with a 28-13 win that put the Red Devils in the drivers seat for their eventual TRC title.
“We’ve got a really tough opponent this week,” Ches said. “Whiteville was right with us last year for the conference championship, so they’re definitely a very strong team and a conference contender every year. Coming off of quarantine, the second game of the season, this is a tough hill to climb.”
As for what the Red Devils have to do to leave the field Friday night with a victory, Ches says it simply comes down to execution.
“(We have t0) play our football,” Ches said. “We have to execute. That’s the name of the game is execution, and we have to execute and we have to play our football.”
St. Pauls at East Bladen
The St. Pauls Bulldogs are also coming off a quarantine, one that has resulted in the team not being able to play a game so far this season.
The Bulldogs travel to East Bladen (2-0, 2-0 TRC), who is off to a strong start with a 35-21 win over South Columbus on March 5 and a 50-12 win at Fairmont last week.
Four Eagles players have rushed for at least 100 yards and one or more touchdowns through their first two games, including senior Rasean McKoy, who has 346 rushing yards and five touchdowns already. Freshman Masion Brooks has 100 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.
St. Pauls won last season’s meeting 34-28; before that game St. Pauls had not beaten East Bladen since 2007.
Fairmont at South Columbus
Fairmont will look to rebound from last week’s loss when they travel to South Columbus.
The Stallions (1-1, 1-1 TRC) enter Friday coming off a 48-24 win over West Bladen, who Fairmont (1-2, 0-2 TRC) defeated 34-30 two weeks ago; South Columbus lost its opener 35-21 against the East Bladen team that beat Fairmont 50-12 last week.
Fairmont won 42-28 over West Columbus last season, ending a four-game win streak in the series by the Stallions. Derrick Baker ran for 111 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Pinecrest at Lumberton
Pinecrest faces a Robeson County team for the second straight week when the Patriots visit Lumberton. The game has been moved from Friday night to Saturday at 2 p.m. due to field conditions.
The Patriots (2-1, 2-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) defeated Purnell Swett 30-6 last week, and the only blemish on their record thus far is a 42-35 overtime loss to Richmond on March 5.
Lumberton (0-1, 0-1 SAC), who opened its season last week after a two-week quarantine, lost to Seventy-First 48-34 in a game its offense was productive but the defense struggled to get the key stop. Quarterback Russell Echard threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Pinecrest defeated Lumberton 51-14 last season in Adam Deese’s first game as then-interim head coach; Deese is now in his first season as the permanent head coach.
Purnell Swett at Jack Britt
Off to an 0-2 start in coach Stephen Roberson’s first season, Purnell Swett will play at Jack Britt this week. The game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Boneyard Stadium.
Jack Britt faced Seventy-First in Week 1 on Feb. 26, earning a 14-0 win, but has not played since. Sophomore Sincere Baines rushed for 116 yards against the Falcons.
Purnell Swett has been outscored 71-6 through two games against Scotland and Pinecrest.
Jack Britt won last season’s meeting 28-8, and has won four out of five meetings in the series all-time; Purnell Swett’s win came in 2016.